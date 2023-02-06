Read full article on original website
Satellites capture imagery of deadly wildfires raging across Chile
GOES East captured imagery of large smoke plumes in Chile amidst a summer heat wave.
Lebanon-Express
Chile's president urges unity amid battle to contain fatal fires
International assistance is arriving as Chile struggles to control hundreds of wildfires that have scorched communities.
Phys.org
Chile forest fire toll rises, hundreds left homeless
Forest fires have killed 24 people, injured nearly 1,000 and destroyed 800 homes in five days as a blistering heat wave grips south-central Chile, authorities said Sunday. Fueled by strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), hundreds of fires have razed some 270,000 hectares in a region about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital Santiago.
Phys.org
New areas under threat as Chile fires rage and mercury rises
Forest fires that have killed 26 people and left thousands homeless in south-central Chile in the past week threatened new regions Tuesday as temperatures soared. Some 5,600 firefighters, the majority of them volunteers, are actively battling 81 priority blazes out of 301 still burning, according to authorities. As international help...
msn.com
Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires
QUILLON, Chile (Reuters) - Chilean authorities on Tuesday warned of a "very complex" situation as a new heat wave in the country's south-central region threatened to further fan the flames of dangerous forest fires that have already left 26 dead. Over 290,000 hectares (716,606 acres) have been ravaged by fires...
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
Missing Architect Traveling in Mexico Confirmed Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van Along with Fiancée, Relatives
Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two relatives were traveling in a van at the time of their Dec. 25 disappearance An Ohio architect and his fiancée who had been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day have been found dead, the man's employer confirmed. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays," reads a Jan. 24 Facebook post by Champlin Architecture. "He was a valuable member...
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
California public defender dies after falling from fourth floor while in Mexico resort
A California public defender fatally fell from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico - 20 miles south of the US border.
Mexico zoo director allegedly killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party
“This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.”
First migrants cross into U.S. from Mexico using mobile app
CIUDAD JUAREZ/MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Migrants on Mexico's northern border on Wednesday began entering the United States using a mobile app designed to facilitate the process of applying for asylum, although several quickly reported difficulties in using the system.
In Juarez, even cops seek protection from ‘La Santa Muerte’
Chihuahua state authorities this week ran a road roller over 2,800 illicit items – from portable fans to musical instruments – seized from inmates at a prison where 17 people died in a bloody New Year’s Day escape.
electrek.co
Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official
Tesla is going to build an assembly factory in Mexico City, according to a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new rumored factory is apparently on top of the rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico. Last year, we reported on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirming...
Central American gangs raising fears in southern Mexico
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — With threatening phone calls, burned minibuses and at least three drivers shot to death, street gangs more closely associated with Central America are imposing their brand of terror-based extortion on public transportation drivers in southern Mexico. Organized crime groups including the rival Mara Salvatrucha and...
Venezuelans crossing U.S. border en masse in El Paso
Several large groups of Venezuelan migrants have come over the border wall in El Paso in the last few hours.
Lebanon-Express
Thousands killed by powerful earthquake and aftershocks at boarder of Turkey and Syria
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 3,400. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more.
Another suspected Chinese balloon spotted over Costa Rica
CNN's Rafael Romo reports on a sighting of another suspected Chinese balloon in San José, Costa Rica.
'The grass does not grow': In Chile's far south, the worst drought in 50 years
PUNTA ARENAS, Chile, Feb 9 (Reuters) - In Chile's remote south, the country's gateway to the Antarctic, the worst drought in half a century is hitting cattle ranchers and vegetable farmers, leaving the earth so dry in some areas that grass cannot grow for grazing.
Lebanon-Express
First UN aid trucks reach Syria's rebel-held northwest to help with earthquake relief
The first UN aid convoy has made its way through the only open humanitarian corridor to reach Syria's rebel-held northwest, bringing much-needed help to one the areas hardest hit by Monday's earthquakes.
Lebanon-Express
Mexico's avocado haulers face danger
It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States.
