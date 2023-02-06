ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Chile forest fire toll rises, hundreds left homeless

Forest fires have killed 24 people, injured nearly 1,000 and destroyed 800 homes in five days as a blistering heat wave grips south-central Chile, authorities said Sunday. Fueled by strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), hundreds of fires have razed some 270,000 hectares in a region about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital Santiago.
Phys.org

New areas under threat as Chile fires rage and mercury rises

Forest fires that have killed 26 people and left thousands homeless in south-central Chile in the past week threatened new regions Tuesday as temperatures soared. Some 5,600 firefighters, the majority of them volunteers, are actively battling 81 priority blazes out of 301 still burning, according to authorities. As international help...
msn.com

Chile heat wave could further fan the flames of deadly wildfires

QUILLON, Chile (Reuters) - Chilean authorities on Tuesday warned of a "very complex" situation as a new heat wave in the country's south-central region threatened to further fan the flames of dangerous forest fires that have already left 26 dead. Over 290,000 hectares (716,606 acres) have been ravaged by fires...
People

Missing Architect Traveling in Mexico Confirmed Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van Along with Fiancée, Relatives

Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two relatives were traveling in a van at the time of their Dec. 25 disappearance An Ohio architect and his fiancée who had been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day have been found dead, the man's employer confirmed. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays," reads a Jan. 24 Facebook post by Champlin Architecture. "He was a valuable member...
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
electrek.co

Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official

Tesla is going to build an assembly factory in Mexico City, according to a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new rumored factory is apparently on top of the rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico. Last year, we reported on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirming...
The Associated Press

Central American gangs raising fears in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — With threatening phone calls, burned minibuses and at least three drivers shot to death, street gangs more closely associated with Central America are imposing their brand of terror-based extortion on public transportation drivers in southern Mexico. Organized crime groups including the rival Mara Salvatrucha and...
Lebanon-Express

Mexico's avocado haulers face danger

It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States.

