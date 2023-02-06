ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Robert Glasper? 12 Essential Tracks

paige.boyd
 3 days ago

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

There were a lot of big winners at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. While fan favorites like Beyoncé and Lizzo took home some well-deserved hardware, some winners may be unfamiliar to the casual listener. Take Robert Glasper , for instance.

Last night, the accomplished pianist/producer/arranger/composer took home his fifth Grammy, as his Black Radio III project won “Best R&B Album.” While many lauded the versatile musician for his work, someone was not too pleased with the win — specifically, one Christopher Maurice Brown .

In since-deleted posts on his IG stories, it seemed that Brown was not too pleased with Glasper taking the win over his own project, Breezy (Deluxe) .

Whether he is unaware of Glasper or trolling just for the heck of it (we’re leaning towards the latter), many folks may be unfamiliar with how Glasper gets down. So, to help the uninitiated, here are some essential tracks to get familiar with!

1. Shine (with D. Smoke and Tiffany Gouché)

2. Black Superhero (with Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T. and BJ The Chicago Kid)

3. Better Than I Imagined (with H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

This track won the Grammy in 2021 for “Best R&B Song.”

4. These Walls (Kendrick Lamar ft. Bilal, Anna Wise, & Thundercat)

Glasper contributed to five tracks on Lamar’s Grammy-winning album, To Pimp A Butterfly . He plays keyboards on this track, which won the Grammy for “Best Rap/Sung Performance” in 2016.

5. Maiysha (So Long) (with Miles Davis & Erykah Badu)

6. Calls (With Jill Scott)

7. Black Radio (with Yasiin Bey f.k.a. Mos Def)

8. Therapy pt. 2 (with Mac Miller)

9. Hi (with India.Arie)

10. Ah Yeah (with Musiq Soulchild & Chrisette Michele)

11. Afro Blue (9th Wonder’s Blue Light Basement Remix with Erykah Badu)

12. Twice (?uestlove’s Twice-Baked Remix with Solange Knowles)

