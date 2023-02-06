ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

UAB Health System announces new affiliation with RMC in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System and The Heath Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) announced taking a step towards the future for rural healthcare with a letter of Intent to affiliate. "This affiliation will unite two outstanding healthcare organizations, drawing...
ANNISTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

150 volunteers needed for reading program in Tuscaloosa

Reading Allies in Tuscaloosa is in need of 150 more volunteers for the 10-week spring program that starts February 13th. "To serve as many kids as we can, what the schools are telling us their need is, it's crucial we fill those next 150 spots," said Claire Stebbins, co-director and volunteer coordinator for Reading Allies. "It's so important to have all of our volunteers because our programs are one-to-one."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

School custodian surprised with car from co-workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Bryan Elementary School employee was gifted a car Wednesday morning after losing her car earlier this month. A Jefferson County Schools spokesperson said head custodian Karen Trotter's vehicle caught fire last week and since then she’s been getting rides from friends and family.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills

Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Student found with gun on Brookwood High School campus

A student with a gun was "secured" Wednesday at Brookwood High School, according to a statement from the Tuscaloosa County Schools System. Officials said law enforcement is now involved and an investigation is underway. The school implemented lockdown procedures Wednesday afternoon after administrators received information about a student with the...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Talk of Alabama |Girls Night Out: Creed63| 2.7.2023

BIRMINGHAM, AL- Created by our CEO and Founder Danielle Hines, CREED63 is an inclusive space for business owners and entrepreneurs to come together to work, create and be inspired. CREED63 stands for Community, Resources, Entrepreneurship, Education, and Development. We are located in the historic district of Birmingham- right across the street from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Student found with gun at Birmingham elementary school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham City Schools said a gun was discovered at Central Park Elementary School Monday. A spokesperson for the district said the gun was carried by a student. The district said there was no threat to students or staff members and parents were informed about the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Work to suppress fire, air quality monitoring continues at landfill

The Environmental Protection Agency continues to work at the site of the landfill in Moody that has been burning for months. Crews continue to bring in materials to suppress the fire. The goal of the soil suppression method is to eliminate concerns of smoke that people have been dealing with since late November.
MOODY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

USPS investigating collection box break-ins at Pelham Post Office

PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is inspecting a break-in involving USPS collection boxes at the Pelham Post Office. A USPIS spokesperson said the incident happened sometime between the evening of Saturday, February 4 and the morning of Monday, February 6. According to the...
PELHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Accused church shooter deemed mentally capable

Suspected church shooter Robert Findlay Smith has completed a mental evaluation, and deemed mentally capable of going to trial. Smith is charged in the shooting deaths of three people at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills in June 2022. In November, a judge ordered Smith undergo a mental evaluation.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Few showers today, widespread rain tonight

ANOTHER SPRING-LIKE TODAY AHEAD: Temperatures reach the 70s this afternoon across Alabama for another nice preview of spring. The average high for Birmingham on February 8 is 58. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will see a few spotty, widely scattered showers during the day. Rain becomes widespread late tonight after midnight, and SPC maintains a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for the western half of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cash reward offered for information on deadly shooting of 19-year-old

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Sylacauga last month. Central Alabama Crimestoppers said it is offering the cash reward for any information that helps identify a suspect in the. death of Cameron Dontae Rogers. The...
SYLACAUGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person killed in Oxford house fire

A man is dead after a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning. According to the Oxford Fire Department, the fire happened on Boozer Drive just after 6:00 A.M. on February 7, 2023. Firefighters initially entered the building to look for people, but were forced out by the flames. Five people...
OXFORD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Big first half keeps Crimson Tide unbeaten in conference play

It's becoming a regular occurrence for the Alabama men's basketball team. Wednesday's game against Florida was the fourth time during SEC play where the Crimson Tide took a lead of 20 points or more into the locker room at halftime. And once again, that just set the tone for the rest of the night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

