ABC 33/40 News
Schools work to spend their share of $3 billion in COVID relief funding before deadlines
Alabama schools were awarded $3.28 billion dollars in COVID relief funding during the pandemic. Only $1.21 billion, 37%, has been spent according to the most recent data on the Alabama State Department of Education's COVID-Relief Funding Dashboard. Much of the federal funds came from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB Health System announces new affiliation with RMC in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System and The Heath Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) announced taking a step towards the future for rural healthcare with a letter of Intent to affiliate. "This affiliation will unite two outstanding healthcare organizations, drawing...
ABC 33/40 News
150 volunteers needed for reading program in Tuscaloosa
Reading Allies in Tuscaloosa is in need of 150 more volunteers for the 10-week spring program that starts February 13th. "To serve as many kids as we can, what the schools are telling us their need is, it's crucial we fill those next 150 spots," said Claire Stebbins, co-director and volunteer coordinator for Reading Allies. "It's so important to have all of our volunteers because our programs are one-to-one."
ABC 33/40 News
School custodian surprised with car from co-workers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Bryan Elementary School employee was gifted a car Wednesday morning after losing her car earlier this month. A Jefferson County Schools spokesperson said head custodian Karen Trotter's vehicle caught fire last week and since then she’s been getting rides from friends and family.
ABC 33/40 News
Students lead walkout after allegedly being told to limit Black History Month program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — More than 200 students walked out of class Wednesday at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. The protest happened in response to students saying they were told by school leaders to omit certain events from a student-led Black History Month program scheduled for Feb. 22. Students...
ABC 33/40 News
APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills
Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
ABC 33/40 News
Notices placed on doors of Gadsden Mall regarding policy of 'unsupervised youth'
There are notices place on the doors of the Gadsden Mall enforcing a policy. The mall's management said the policy is nothing new, however recent incidents led to the restrictions being reinforced. The policy states that anyone under the age of 18 but be out of the mall by 4...
ABC 33/40 News
Student found with gun on Brookwood High School campus
A student with a gun was "secured" Wednesday at Brookwood High School, according to a statement from the Tuscaloosa County Schools System. Officials said law enforcement is now involved and an investigation is underway. The school implemented lockdown procedures Wednesday afternoon after administrators received information about a student with the...
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama |Girls Night Out: Creed63| 2.7.2023
BIRMINGHAM, AL- Created by our CEO and Founder Danielle Hines, CREED63 is an inclusive space for business owners and entrepreneurs to come together to work, create and be inspired. CREED63 stands for Community, Resources, Entrepreneurship, Education, and Development. We are located in the historic district of Birmingham- right across the street from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
ABC 33/40 News
Student found with gun at Birmingham elementary school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham City Schools said a gun was discovered at Central Park Elementary School Monday. A spokesperson for the district said the gun was carried by a student. The district said there was no threat to students or staff members and parents were informed about the...
ABC 33/40 News
Online privacy threat: Pixel tracking found on hospital websites sharing private info
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Another online privacy concern. We're all familiar with cookies tracking us, but what about something called pixel tracking? You probably don't know the trackers are there on thousands of websites. In a crowded Tuscaloosa coffee shop we couldn’t find anyone who knew about the tracking...
ABC 33/40 News
Talladega body shop forced to close its doors amid tax evasion allegations
A Talladega car shop has been accused of tax evasion by a Talladega County judge. The doors of Pate’s Body Shop were closed Tuesday by the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Court documents show the owners were summoned to the court January 2023 but failed to appear. This led to...
ABC 33/40 News
Work to suppress fire, air quality monitoring continues at landfill
The Environmental Protection Agency continues to work at the site of the landfill in Moody that has been burning for months. Crews continue to bring in materials to suppress the fire. The goal of the soil suppression method is to eliminate concerns of smoke that people have been dealing with since late November.
ABC 33/40 News
USPS investigating collection box break-ins at Pelham Post Office
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is inspecting a break-in involving USPS collection boxes at the Pelham Post Office. A USPIS spokesperson said the incident happened sometime between the evening of Saturday, February 4 and the morning of Monday, February 6. According to the...
ABC 33/40 News
Accused church shooter deemed mentally capable
Suspected church shooter Robert Findlay Smith has completed a mental evaluation, and deemed mentally capable of going to trial. Smith is charged in the shooting deaths of three people at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills in June 2022. In November, a judge ordered Smith undergo a mental evaluation.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Few showers today, widespread rain tonight
ANOTHER SPRING-LIKE TODAY AHEAD: Temperatures reach the 70s this afternoon across Alabama for another nice preview of spring. The average high for Birmingham on February 8 is 58. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will see a few spotty, widely scattered showers during the day. Rain becomes widespread late tonight after midnight, and SPC maintains a low end “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for the western half of the state.
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
ABC 33/40 News
Cash reward offered for information on deadly shooting of 19-year-old
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Sylacauga last month. Central Alabama Crimestoppers said it is offering the cash reward for any information that helps identify a suspect in the. death of Cameron Dontae Rogers. The...
ABC 33/40 News
One person killed in Oxford house fire
A man is dead after a house fire in Oxford Tuesday morning. According to the Oxford Fire Department, the fire happened on Boozer Drive just after 6:00 A.M. on February 7, 2023. Firefighters initially entered the building to look for people, but were forced out by the flames. Five people...
ABC 33/40 News
Big first half keeps Crimson Tide unbeaten in conference play
It's becoming a regular occurrence for the Alabama men's basketball team. Wednesday's game against Florida was the fourth time during SEC play where the Crimson Tide took a lead of 20 points or more into the locker room at halftime. And once again, that just set the tone for the rest of the night.
