Read full article on original website
Related
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
advantagenews.com
Challenges to Illinois’ gun ban a mix of success
While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban have dealt with equal protections. The argument is that the state cannot give one class of individuals, like current or retired police officers, certain rights while taking those same rights away from others.
wmay.com
Macon County judge issues third temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – A third temporary restraining order has been issued in another case challenging Illinois’ gun and magazine ban. In Macon County, Judge Rodney Forbes followed the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in issuing the order restraining Illinois from enforcing the law. But the order does not apply to the whole state, it only applies to the named plaintiffs and the association “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County," which has hundreds named in the order.
Illinois gun-ban incites challenges to legislative shortcuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — For all the fanfare and the legal rigmarole of Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons, it might come as a surprise to learn the legislation was titled “Insurance Code-Public Adjusters.”. To thousands of gun owners and merchants who filed lawsuits over it, the title...
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program. “We’ve heard from [workers],” State Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago), one of the […]
wmay.com
Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban
There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
wmay.com
Op-Ed: IL Supreme Court ruling on BIPA will spur more lawsuits against Illinois employers
A recent Illinois Supreme Court decision will likely open the floodgates to a new round of predatory lawsuits against local employers at the worst possible time for our economy. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is a law designed to protect the privacy of individuals’ biometric information, such as...
NBC Chicago
State Lawmaker Wants Armed Guards in All Chicago Gas Stations
Illinois lawmakers are weighing a new measure that would require gas stations and some other businesses to hire armed security guards during the hours they are open to the public. State Representative Thaddeus Jones (D-29th District), who is also the Mayor of Calumet City, said his “Armed Security Protection Act”...
Illinois law would require retailers to hire armed guards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill introduced in Springfield would require grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and pawn shops to hire armed security guards. The “Armed Security Protection Act,” introduced by Rep. Thaddeus Jones (D-Calumet City), would require businesses to hire their own security to cover all the hours they are open to the public. […]
thebengilpost.com
Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
wmay.com
Illinois Legislature returns Tuesday with Democrats in the supermajority
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday. Both chambers have passed new rules for the 103rd General Assembly that began last month following November’s election. More than 1,300 bills have been newly filed in the Senate. Friday is the deadline for more. The House...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Illinois’ tax rebates cause filing delay; state looks to hire more conservation police
The Internal Revenue Service is advising most Illinois taxpayers to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The reason for the delay in Illinois and 18 other states is due to special state tax refunds and payments that were provided to residents. In Illinois, some residents received one-time payments of up to...
fox32chicago.com
Car insurance premiums: Illinois bill would make discriminatory pricing illegal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - With car insurance premiums continuing to rise, an Illinois coalition is calling for the state to ban discriminatory pricing. Insurers currently use non-driving factors such as your education, occupation, zip code, and even credit score to set your rate. It is a practice that, critics say, generally...
Pritzker disparages groups recruiting candidates for school, library board races
(The Center Square) – With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain school curriculum. Pritzker said it’s important for him to telegraph Illinois’ values to the rest of the country. He also said Illinois voters should know there are “racist” and “anti-LGBTQ” groups out there recruiting for school...
Gov. Pritzker praises Illinois soldiers before deployment
Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended and spoke at the mobilization ceremony in Peoria for the 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion of the 106th Aviation Regiment.
Madison County Record
Benton attorney challenging weapons ban suggests exemptions favor public employee unions
SPRINGFIELD – Exemptions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s gun law favor public employee unions according to Bryan Drew of Benton, who represents gun owners suing to overturn the law. He connected exemptions to unions in a complaint at White County circuit court alleging violation of equal protection, among other...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
What to know ahead of Pritzker’s budget proposal to lawmakers
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker’s second-term legislative agenda will kick off in earnest next week as he proposes his fifth annual state budget to lawmakers in the General Assembly. But while a governor’s proposal usually provides the framework for the state’s annual spending plan, it rarely makes it...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
wlip.com
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
legalnews.com
NRA sues over ban on semiautomatic weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss...
Comments / 0