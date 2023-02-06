ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Celebrate WNY’s Italian Heritage with the Centro Culturale Italiano’s Language & Cooking Classes, History Exhibits & More

By SOB Creative
stepoutbuffalo.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
buffalospree.com

Buffalo AKG Art Museum sets opening date

After much anticipation, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) has announced it will officially open on May 25, 2023. The new campus will reflect and advance AKG’s mission to increase accessibility and engagement and include more than 50,000 square feet of prime exhibition space, five classrooms, an interior community gathering space, and public green space situated above an underground parking garage. The original open-air interior courtyard will be transformed into a free community space covered with a site-specific artwork, Common Sky, by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List

This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu

Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Buffalo Beer Briefs to Know This Week: Feb. 8

Each week we round up the best and biggest Buffalo beer news, releases, and events happening in Buffalo and Western New York. Here’s what’s trending:. Want to share your Buffalo/WNY beer news with us? Email buffalobeerleague@aol.com!. 1. Britesmith Brewing to Celebrate Third Anniversary. On February 15, Williamsville’s Britesmith...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Where Does Buffalo Rank On The Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List?

National Pizza Day is coming up this Friday (February 9th). The question is...if you are a pizza lover, are you in the perfect city to celebrate it?. If you ask a dog lover what the perfect dog breed is, they will all give you a different answer because there are so many different types and breeds to choose from. Do they like big dogs, small dogs, or dogs with no fur?
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
CNY News

Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo

How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
BUFFALO, NY

