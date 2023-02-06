Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
AOL Corp
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
AccuWeather: 2023 US Spring Weather Forecast
Reprinted from AccuWeather.com Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March, but for some areas of the country, the new season will bring more of the same with cold air, chances of snow and far-reaching winter storms. About one month before the start of spring is the most well-known meteorological holiday of the year: Groundhog Day. ...
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
27 First News
Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?
Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
More snow on the way could snarl Thursday morning commute
Here comes another round of snow. But this time, it won’t be the debilitating mess we saw a couple of weeks ago says WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas.
natureworldnews.com
Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest
Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather
After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
natureworldnews.com
Snow Will Blanket the United Kingdom as a -3C Freeze Prompts Emergency Measures
Snow is expected in the next 48 hours, following cold overnight weather that prompted local authorities to activate emergency measures. Yesterday, Mayor Sadiq Khan was one of several regional leaders in the south of England to activate the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), a measure that provides immediate assistance to rough sleepers during adverse weather conditions.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
natureworldnews.com
Mild Weather, Warmup Expected in Northeast This February After Worst Wind Chill Unleashes
The Northeastern United States can expect a sudden warmup and mild weather next week after a blast of colder weather that brought freezing temperatures and challenging weather conditions. The rapid but intense wave of polar vortex and arctic brought unleashed significant cold in the Northeast. In the South, CNN reported...
