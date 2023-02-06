Read full article on original website
Related
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Criticised for Congress Balloon Stunt Ahead of State of the Union Address
“She has to do something with all that hot air.”. On February 7, as American eyes turned towards Congress in readiness for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene did everything possible to gain attention for herself,. She was seen wandering around the halls of Congress, with a large white helium balloon trailing behind her.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
White House aides keep trying to torch the State of the Union address. Presidents keep getting in the way.
WASHINGTON — Now and then, a few intrepid White House speechwriters will wage a quiet battle to kill the State of the Union address as we know it — or at least shrink it so it’s no longer the stylized piece of theater it has become. Worrying...
Republicans Rip Biden for Fencing Off Capitol Before State of the Union
The fencing was previously erected in the wake of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and during last year's State of the Union address.
Trump Rages Over Being Left Out of Conservative Event
Trump slammed the Club for Growth as "an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers" after the group left him off their annual guest list.
Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made. Here are some of […]
State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
Local lawmakers react to President Biden’s State of the Union address
Congresswoman Tenney also said, in a statement, that she and other Republicans will continue to hold the president accountable to the American people.
The State of the Union will showcase the state of the Biden-McCarthy relationship
When President Biden delivers his State of the Union 2023 address Tuesday evening, he'll have a new person peering over his left shoulder: Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In a new era of divided government, the two men will be forced to forge deals on a wide range of issues...
Sanders tapped to give Republican response to State of the Union
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican address following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week. "Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system," said Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in a news release. "As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head-on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington." ...
Central Illinois Proud
Sen. Duckworth on the upcoming SOTU
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Duckworth spoke about the upcoming SOTU and what she hopes to see. Reproductive rights are one of the major issues Duckworth is passionate about. Emphasizing it goes beyond the right to an abortion, but reproductive care in general. Senator Duckworth was joined by her special guest,...
Kevin Siers cartoon: The State of the State of the Union Response
Opinion and satire from the Observer’s Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist
K-State president Linton attends State of the Union address
Kansas State University president Richard Linton was a guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., invited Linton as his guest during the president’s annual speech regarding the nation’s current status and specific issues his administration plans to address in the coming year.
Republican State of the Union rebuttals differed in more than just language
Republican rebuttals to President Biden's speech were not only given in different languages but touched on different GOP priorities and addressed varied concerns to each separate audience.
NBCMontana
Officials react after State of the Union address
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s congressional delegation and governor are reacting after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. “Too many people in Washington don’t understand the challenges Montana families face. I appreciate President Biden tonight laying out his plan to tackle some of these issues, from inflation to housing to health care and childcare costs. It’s my hope that in addition to working alongside Congress to lower costs for Montana’s working families, the President will take concrete action to secure our southern border, particularly when it comes to preventing the flow of fentanyl to Montana, defend this country from foreign adversaries like China who want to replace us as the world’s leading superpower, and support my efforts to ensure our veterans in rural areas have access to the care and benefits they earned. I’ll work with anyone—Republican or Democrat— to help cut costs and deliver for Montana in the weeks and months ahead.”
KOCO
Oklahoma’s congressional delegation reacts to president’s State of the Union
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s congressional delegation reacted to the president’s State of the Union. KOCO 5 heard from Rep. Stephanie Bice and Rep. Kevin Hern. They both pointed to the southern border, the economy and energy as top issues they wanted President Joe Biden to address. "Securing...
Comments / 0