ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Criticised for Congress Balloon Stunt Ahead of State of the Union Address

“She has to do something with all that hot air.”. On February 7, as American eyes turned towards Congress in readiness for President Biden's 'State of the Union' address, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene did everything possible to gain attention for herself,. She was seen wandering around the halls of Congress, with a large white helium balloon trailing behind her.
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

Five questions for Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The speech comes at a critical point for Biden. Republicans now control the House, the glow from Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in the midterms is fading and the first moves in the 2024 campaign are already being made. Here are some of […]
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
The Center Square

Sanders tapped to give Republican response to State of the Union

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican address following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week. "Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system," said Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in a news release. "As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head-on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington." ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Sen. Duckworth on the upcoming SOTU

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Duckworth spoke about the upcoming SOTU and what she hopes to see. Reproductive rights are one of the major issues Duckworth is passionate about. Emphasizing it goes beyond the right to an abortion, but reproductive care in general. Senator Duckworth was joined by her special guest,...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBCMontana

Officials react after State of the Union address

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s congressional delegation and governor are reacting after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. “Too many people in Washington don’t understand the challenges Montana families face. I appreciate President Biden tonight laying out his plan to tackle some of these issues, from inflation to housing to health care and childcare costs. It’s my hope that in addition to working alongside Congress to lower costs for Montana’s working families, the President will take concrete action to secure our southern border, particularly when it comes to preventing the flow of fentanyl to Montana, defend this country from foreign adversaries like China who want to replace us as the world’s leading superpower, and support my efforts to ensure our veterans in rural areas have access to the care and benefits they earned. I’ll work with anyone—Republican or Democrat— to help cut costs and deliver for Montana in the weeks and months ahead.”
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy