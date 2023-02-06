Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan 1953~2023
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday,. February 6, 2023. Born December 3, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wesley E. “Gene” and Violet Price Cowan. Rich was a 1971 graduate of Fannett-Metal High School. He was employed...
Robert Gerald “Jerry” Martin 1942~2023
Robert Gerald “Jerry” Martin, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 14, 1942 in Washington DC to the late Mervin C. Martin and Alma C. (Queen) Balderston. He was employed by Gettysburg Hospital for 18 years. Robert...
Shirley D Eberly obituary 1952~2023
Shirley D Eberly, age 70, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Chambersburg, PA on July 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Raymond L. Eberly, Sr. and Rhoda B. Hawbaker Eberly. Shirley was a 1974 graduate from Pan...
William James “Jim” Butler 1964~2023
Mr. William James “Jim” Butler, II, 58, of South Mountain, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his home. Born December 7, 1964 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Carrie M. (Butler) Kauffman. Jim was currently working at the Washington Township Transfer...
Hazel Jacoby obituary 1929~2023
Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
Richard C Sterner obituary 1932~2023
Richard C Sterner, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Chambers Point Health Care Center. Born in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Burtis and Anna Viola Staub Sterner. Mr. Sterner was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a machinist,...
Joanne M Hinkle obituary 1947~2023
Joanne M Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, August 29, 1947 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Stuart B. and Mildred (Starner) Hoffman. Joanne graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1965. She was formerly employed...
Jeanne D Harbaugh obituary 1931~2023
Mrs. Jeanne D Harbaugh (Smith), 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 6, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Rosalie W. (Gress) Smith. Mrs. Harbaugh graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of...
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart 1955~2023
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart, Sr., 67, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 24, 1955 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Lawrence Lynn and Mary Jane (Johnson) Rhinehart. Butch worked in food service for Shippensburg...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
Mabel V Mooney obituary 1926~2023
Mabel V Mooney, 96, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on December 24, 1926, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Rankin Shoap and Nellie Vannant. Mabel was a homemaker throughout her life. She...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
abc27.com
Burlington opening new York County retail store
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
wfmd.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Monday crash claims two lives
A Monday afternoon head-on two-vehicle crash in St. Thomas Township claimed two lives and injured a third, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened just east of Campbells Run Road when a west-bound van driven by Richard E. Cowan, 69, Chambersburg, crossed the highway and hit a car driven by Maura J. Boyce, 42, Mercersburg.
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew Tarantino
Hanover, PA just got a whole lot tastier with the arrival of the Avalon Ale House! Owner Matthew Tarantino, known for his delicious BBQ at 3 Hogs BBQ, has been hard at work transforming the old Bottoms Up location into a haven for craft beer and great food. Find out more about this newly established Hanover institution.
Wanted in Franklin County
If you have seen the individuals below or have information as to their whereabouts, please notify the Chambersburg Police Department. Ramon L. Maysonet is wanted for Theft by unlawful taking. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
Retirement Sale at Ken Shadle Aluminum
After serving Franklin County for the past 65 years, its time for Ken Shadle Aluminum Products Inc. to bring this chapter of our history to a close. We had hoped to find a buyer who would purchase the business and continue to serve our community, but with regret that did not happen.
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023
Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0