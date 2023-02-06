ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Shirley D Eberly obituary 1952~2023

Shirley D Eberly, age 70, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Chambersburg, PA on July 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Raymond L. Eberly, Sr. and Rhoda B. Hawbaker Eberly. Shirley was a 1974 graduate from Pan...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Hazel Jacoby obituary 1929~2023

Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Joanne M Hinkle obituary 1947~2023

Joanne M Hinkle, age 75 of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at her home. She was born Friday, August 29, 1947 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Stuart B. and Mildred (Starner) Hoffman. Joanne graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1965. She was formerly employed...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Jeanne D Harbaugh obituary 1931~2023

Mrs. Jeanne D Harbaugh (Smith), 91, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 6, 1931 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd C. and Rosalie W. (Gress) Smith. Mrs. Harbaugh graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Mabel V Mooney obituary 1926~2023

Mabel V Mooney, 96, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on December 24, 1926, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Rankin Shoap and Nellie Vannant. Mabel was a homemaker throughout her life. She...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal

It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Monday crash claims two lives

A Monday afternoon head-on two-vehicle crash in St. Thomas Township claimed two lives and injured a third, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened just east of Campbells Run Road when a west-bound van driven by Richard E. Cowan, 69, Chambersburg, crossed the highway and hit a car driven by Maura J. Boyce, 42, Mercersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Wanted in Franklin County

If you have seen the individuals below or have information as to their whereabouts, please notify the Chambersburg Police Department. Ramon L. Maysonet is wanted for Theft by unlawful taking. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Tracy Smith obituary 1969~2023

Ms. Tracy Smith, 53, of Chambersburg, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 2, 1969, at Chambersburg Hospital, she was the daughter of the Dorothy Mae Mills Smith of Chambersburg, and of the late Allen Clarence Smith. She was a 1988 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
