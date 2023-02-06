ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich parent reacts to science teacher put on leave

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation remains tight-lipped after a Cole Middle School science teacher was placed on administrative leave earlier this week. On Monday, East Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca sent a letter to parents and faculty saying there were reports of alleged inappropriate behavior against science teacher Adam Scott.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in their doors for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

9 years since the Blizzard of 2013 buried Southern New England

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our memory of significant winter storms continues with the Blizzard of 2013. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Also remembered as the storm named "Nemo," the Blizzard of 2013 produced anywhere from a foot to 2.5 feet across the southern half of New England.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all

CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
CUMBERLAND, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Wave of canine respiratory illness hits dog day cares, parks

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A canine respiratory illness is making dogs sick at several businesses that board and babysit pets. Friends of Toto in Pawtucket is just one of the dog day cares feeling the effects of this illness, which many are calling kennel cough. The difference is some...
PAWTUCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Feb. 19 mass set in remembrance of Station Fire 20 years ago

Monday, Feb. 20 will mark the anniversary of one of the nation’s worst nightclub fires, The Station fire, that killed 100 and injured scores more. The Station Fire Memorial Foundation chaired by Gina Russo plans to mark the 20th anniversary with a remembrance service on Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Kevin Church in Warwick and then in the spring hold an event at the Station Fire Memorial Park on Cowesett Road in West Warwick on Sunday, May 21.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

More than 85 vegan vendors featured in RI VegFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On this week's Cheap Eats, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye looks at a special Rhode Island food festival. The third annual RI VegFest featured all things vegan, including food, businesses, and beverages. The two-day event took place at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. Organizers said...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy