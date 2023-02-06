Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich parent reacts to science teacher put on leave
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation remains tight-lipped after a Cole Middle School science teacher was placed on administrative leave earlier this week. On Monday, East Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca sent a letter to parents and faculty saying there were reports of alleged inappropriate behavior against science teacher Adam Scott.
Some of New England’s peach crop damaged in frigid temps
The extreme cold can be deadly for peach trees.
ABC6.com
Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
ABC6.com
Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in their doors for...
Lighter to blame for laundromat dryer fire, owners say
The owners of a West Warwick laundromat are reminding everyone to check their pockets before putting their clothes in the wash.
Providence firefighters stop boat fire from spreading to home
Fire crews were called to Alabama Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. and arrived to find the 23-foot boat in flames.
Crews respond to water pipe break in New Bedford
Several businesses in the area have been impacted by the flooding water.
Turnto10.com
9 years since the Blizzard of 2013 buried Southern New England
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our memory of significant winter storms continues with the Blizzard of 2013. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Also remembered as the storm named "Nemo," the Blizzard of 2013 produced anywhere from a foot to 2.5 feet across the southern half of New England.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
Turnto10.com
Wave of canine respiratory illness hits dog day cares, parks
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A canine respiratory illness is making dogs sick at several businesses that board and babysit pets. Friends of Toto in Pawtucket is just one of the dog day cares feeling the effects of this illness, which many are calling kennel cough. The difference is some...
Valley Breeze
Memories flood back for local woman after historic designation for Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET – Marilyn Kelley says she couldn’t believe it when a friend showed her a Jan. 25 Breeze story about a bungalow-style home at 214 Beverage Hill Ave. being added into Pawtucket’s historic district. That simple house, says Kelley, who was the state’s 2019 School Nurse Teacher...
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
johnstonsunrise.net
Feb. 19 mass set in remembrance of Station Fire 20 years ago
Monday, Feb. 20 will mark the anniversary of one of the nation’s worst nightclub fires, The Station fire, that killed 100 and injured scores more. The Station Fire Memorial Foundation chaired by Gina Russo plans to mark the 20th anniversary with a remembrance service on Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Kevin Church in Warwick and then in the spring hold an event at the Station Fire Memorial Park on Cowesett Road in West Warwick on Sunday, May 21.
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
Turnto10.com
More than 85 vegan vendors featured in RI VegFest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On this week's Cheap Eats, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye looks at a special Rhode Island food festival. The third annual RI VegFest featured all things vegan, including food, businesses, and beverages. The two-day event took place at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. Organizers said...
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) F.A.S.T. Team Still Hard at Work Tending to the City’s Homeless
Last weekend’s cold snap was an obstacle that added to the plight of Fall River’s homeless population. The Fall River Addiction Support and Treatment (F.A.S.T.) team continues to work to help those without a home seek treatment and shelter. City Homeless and Substance Abuse Adovate Niki Fontaine says...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
