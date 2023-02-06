Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Cuts the Ribbon at Glint Car Wash in Chehalis
Chehalis City Mayor Tony Ketchum, City Councilor Kate McDougall and City Manager Jill Anderson were in attendance along with other officials and Chamber ambassadors to help celebrate the grand opening of Glint Car Wash in Chehalis on Tuesday morning. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. Glint Car Wash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season. According to a news release, for the next six months Glint will offer a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally, the wash costs $39 plus tax, but for the next six months, it will only cost $19.50 plus tax. They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 for only $10 through the end of February, stated the release.
Chronicle
Grand Opening Celebration Planned for Complete Hearing and Balance in Chehalis
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced a grand opening ribbon-cutting event for Complete Hearing and Balance. It will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Owner Dr. Alison Vega will be on hand along with other providers and support staff to celebrate their grand opening. As part...
Chronicle
Historic Centralia Fox Theatre on Track for Possible End of Year Opening
The restoration of the Historic Centralia Fox Theatre has mostly been a piecemeal project, with bits of work getting done when money was available and the theater as a whole remaining unfinished. But with a clear plan and nearly $1 million in funding secured, project organizers hope to have the...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
Chronicle
Thurston County Residents’ Property Tax Notices to Be Mailed
The Thurston County Treasurer’s Office is prepared to mail out property tax notices for county residents Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Thurston County news release. Payments can be made a variety of ways, including with electronic check on the treasurer’s office website for no additional fee. Credit cards can also be used but have a 2.35% transaction fee, and VISA debit cards carry a flat fee of $3.95. Thurston County receives no money from transaction fees.
Chronicle
Pearl Street Pool Ballot Measure Design Options to Be Discussed in Joint Workshop
The Centralia City Council and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will host a joint workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the city council’s chambers to discuss design options for an upcoming ballot measure that could decide the fate of the Veterans Memorial Pearl Street Pool. The...
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor and Port Commissioner Bring Back Program to Aid First-Time Candidates
Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston and Port of Centralia Commissioner Julie Shaffley have organized the Learn Run Serve program’s return to aid first-time candidates interested in learning about running for office. It’s the third year the program has been provided. “Local government has the most direct connection to...
Chronicle
Centralia Downtown Association to Host ‘Love Where You Live’ Block Party Showcasing South Tower Businesses Wednesday
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) will host its quarterly block party at The Juice Box. The event will highlight businesses on South Tower Avenue and will include a silent dessert auction, pub trivia and prizes. The theme for the event will be “Love Where You Live” in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, with all proceeds going toward downtown Centralia beautification, including the annual flower baskets.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Rose Kitchel: 1936-2023
Rose H. Kitchel, 86, of Centralia, Washington, was welcomed by her Lord and savior with open arms on Jan. 18, 2023. Rose was born in North Dakota on April 2, 1936. She was the sixth child to Rochus and Irene Bonagofski. Rose migrated to the Western Washington area in 1949 and was raised with 13 siblings.
Chronicle
Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson
Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
Chronicle
Photo: Lewis County District 5 Personnel Rescue ‘Hitchhiking’ Cat at Truck Stop
On Feb. 6, Lewis County Fire District 5 was requested at the Love’s Travel Station in Napavine for an animal rescue. “Our firefighters found a black and white cat on a trailer’s air canister,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “The feline hitchhiker was removed and taken to Jackson Highway Veterinary Clinic to get scanned for a microchip. It is assumed the cat had been hitchhiking for quite some time. We are proud to serve our constituents and those traveling through our area.”
Chronicle
Hope For Heroes in Thurston County Set to Receive Grant of $70,000 to Help Veterans
The Hope for Heroes Equine Therapy center in Yelm will receive some support within the next several weeks in the form of a much needed grant worth $70,000. The grant was supported by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, who worked with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to secure the funding.
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: Remembering When Chehalis Made Life Magazine
You may have noticed that the world seems to be a bit crazy these days. Some problems are new, others shouldn't surprise us. Take prejudice and hatred for example. It's been demonstrated that it isn't all that difficult to acquire a following of sympathizers: All one needs to do is identify a group of people and make a public show of hating them and fellow disciples will begin to gather around.
Chronicle
Sirens: Broom Handle Attack by Man in Mask; Burglary; Catalytic Converters, Groceries, Construction Items, Shoes Stolen
• A death reported in the 10 block of Southwest 10th Street just after 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 6 is under investigation. • Several incidents involving vandalism to vehicles in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue that were reported just after 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 6 are under investigation.
Chronicle
Razor Clam Digs Continue Through Wednesday
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers announced Mocrocks beach dig openers last weekend, with continued clamming through Wednesday at both Mocrocks and Copalis beaches. “It’s been about nine months since we last had Mocrocks open for digging, so we are thrilled to have diggers return there,” said...
New group would take a fresh look at Pierce, Thurston County airport sites
A new work group may be examining potential sites for a new airport in the south Sound. The Tacoma News-Tribune reports House Bill 1791 would create a group that would replace the Commercial Aviation Commission. The group is intended to examine the strengths and weaknesses of the sites in Pierce...
foodgressing.com
Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival 2023
If you love seafood, you won’t want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center in Washington. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jeanette Looney: 1929-2023
Antoinetta Maddelyn “Jeanette” Dipola-Looney was born on July 24, 1929, in the house they lived in on 13th Street in Chehalis, Washington. Her parents were Guiseppe DiPaola “Joseph” and Giuseppa “Josephine" Saguto. Both her parents Joseph and Josephine were immigrants from a little village in Sicily named Alimena, which they referred to as the “old country.” Their last name was changed from “DiPaola” to “Dipola” going through immigration at Ellis Island. Jeanette had five siblings: Dick (deceased), Lucille (deceased), Thelma (deceased), Frank and Angie. Jeanette is the third child after Lucille.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
