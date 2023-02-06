Coffee is loved worldwide. There are many ways to buy, brew and serve coffee, and it all begins with the bean. Instant coffee is made from coffee beans that have been roasted ground and brewed then dried into either powder or granules. There are two methods of making instant coffee, spray-drying, and freeze-drying. The drying method makes all the difference in the taste. Spray-dried makes a fine ground coffee that is light on flavor and has 30-40% less caffeine than traditional ground coffee. Freeze-dried instant coffee has larger granules than spray drying, and the larger granules offer better quality and richer taste. Freeze-dried coffee also has micro grounds which are bits of finely ground coffee added to the dried coffee to give the instant coffee a more complex flavor.

