Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings
Filed under: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings Flores was the head coach in Miami for three years. By Jake Mendel@JMendel94 Feb 6, 2023, 6:09pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach…
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NFL Superstar Announces Retirement
After a long, storied career, one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the National Football League has decided to call it a career. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green has decided to announce his retirement from the National Football League after 12 seasons. A.J. Green made his announcement on his Instagram page, stating the following after saying he will keep the announcement short:
Former NFL QB Says Mike Kafka Wouldn't Fit With Cardinals
Former NFL QB Donovan McNabb says Mike Kafka shouldn't take the current job opening with the Arizona Cardinals.
Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee
The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
Brian Flores Taking Vikings DC Job; Out of Cardinals Running
The Arizona Cardinals initially narrowed their list down to three names to replace Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach: Brian Flores, Mike Kafka and Lou Anarumo. Now, that list has been trimmed. The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly hiring Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Tennessee Titans officially name their new offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans have officially named Tim Kelly as the team’s next offensive coordinator in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Kelly joined the staff last year as the team’s Passing Game Coordinator after spending eight seasons with the Houston Texans, three of them as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.
A.J. Green happy to cheer for Bengals again after retiring from NFL
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green says he’s thrilled he can root for the team again in the wake of his retirement. Green, freshly retired this week, says he’s a big fan of Joe Burrow and the weapons around him (Tee Higgins said he models his game after Green, after all).
Packers expected to hire Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams
The Green Bay Packers appear to have found a replacement for assistant coach Jerry Gray. According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers will hire Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams to Matt LaFleur’s staff. Gray, who left for Atlanta, was the Packers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. It’s...
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
VIDEO: Bengals receiver Chase mic'd up during Pro Bowl games
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Few players on the Cincinnati Bengals have the boisterous personality of receiver Ja'Marr Chase. And he showcased that charisma while mic'd up in a captivating video edited by the Bengals from various clips during the Pro Bowl games in Las Vegas this weekend. Chase caught a pair...
