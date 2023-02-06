Read full article on original website
GOP lawmakers urge for policies to address Illinois’ increased energy costs
(The Center Square) – Energy prices in Illinois are increasing and Republican lawmakers are blaming the governor’s energy policies. This week, Ameren Illinois said their costs have increased due to the state’s switch toward renewable energy. In 2021, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that intends to make...
Illinois quick hits: Illinois’ tax rebates cause filing delay; state looks to hire more conservation police
The Internal Revenue Service is advising most Illinois taxpayers to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The reason for the delay in Illinois and 18 other states is due to special state tax refunds and payments that were provided to residents. In Illinois, some residents received one-time payments of up to...
Increasing paid leave in Illinois will further burden small businesses, group says
(The Center Square) – In 2024, Illinois will become the third state to mandate employers provide employees with paid time off for any reason, but now there are groups lobbying for more paid time off. The Illinois Time to Care Coalition is urging state lawmakers to pass the Family...
Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grants money to help improve Robin Roberts Stadium
Springfield’s Robin Roberts Stadium will get some improvements from one of several grants awarded this week by Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway. The group funds projects to support marketing, advertising, and events on and near the legendary highway. The $1,000 grant to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes will allow the...
Macon County judge issues third temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – A third temporary restraining order has been issued in another case challenging Illinois’ gun and magazine ban. In Macon County, Judge Rodney Forbes followed the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in issuing the order restraining Illinois from enforcing the law. But the order does not apply to the whole state, it only applies to the named plaintiffs and the association “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County," which has hundreds named in the order.
Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois
(The Center Square) – It’s being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires...
Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike
(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln’s birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that still operates under emergency orders.
Op-Ed: IL Supreme Court ruling on BIPA will spur more lawsuits against Illinois employers
A recent Illinois Supreme Court decision will likely open the floodgates to a new round of predatory lawsuits against local employers at the worst possible time for our economy. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is a law designed to protect the privacy of individuals’ biometric information, such as...
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway’s last race in October
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey.
Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban...
Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban
There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
Ameren Illinois seeking to hike gas and electrical rates
Ameren Illinois is seeking a nearly $600 million increase in gas and electric rates – and a watchdog group is vowing to fight the request. In separate filings last month, Ameren petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for a $435 million increase in electric rates and a $160 million increase in what it charges for natural gas.
Laurence Msall – President of Federation of Chicago – dead at 61
One of Illinois’s leading advocates for fiscal and budgetary reform has died. Laurence Msall was president of the Civic Federation of Chicago, and used that platform to advocate for fiscal responsibility and pension reform. Politicians in both parties consulted with him and listened to his recommendations – leading to...
Illinois Legislature returns Tuesday with Democrats in the supermajority
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday. Both chambers have passed new rules for the 103rd General Assembly that began last month following November’s election. More than 1,300 bills have been newly filed in the Senate. Friday is the deadline for more. The House...
Illinois Board of Higher Education seeks 7.7% funding hike as enrollment dips
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Board of Higher Education wants more funding at a time when enrollment in state public colleges and universities has declined. The board has proposed a fiscal year 2024 budget of $2.5 billion, a 7.7% increase for general funds, excluding pension costs, despite a 0.5% decline in enrollment.
Bed, Bath and Beyond in Springfield to finally close
The nationwide collapse of Bed, Bath and Beyond has finally reached Springfield. The latest round of store closings for the troubled chain includes the store on Veterans Parkway. The company has announced numerous store closings since last fall, as it tries to avoid bankruptcy. In addition to the Springfield store,...
Illinois quick hits: Factory fire near Chicago; measure looks to ban cat declawing
A massive fire broke out Monday at a Chicago Heights manufacturing facility. Smoke could be seen for miles from the blaze, which started at a custom wood and metal manufacturer and spread to other buildings. Multiple fire departments responded to the extra alarm fire, which fully engulfed the warehouse. No...
Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way
Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
