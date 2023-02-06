ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Macon County judge issues third temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – A third temporary restraining order has been issued in another case challenging Illinois’ gun and magazine ban. In Macon County, Judge Rodney Forbes followed the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in issuing the order restraining Illinois from enforcing the law. But the order does not apply to the whole state, it only applies to the named plaintiffs and the association “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County," which has hundreds named in the order.
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois

(The Center Square) – It’s being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike

(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln’s birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that still operates under emergency orders.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway’s last race in October

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban

There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Ameren Illinois seeking to hike gas and electrical rates

Ameren Illinois is seeking a nearly $600 million increase in gas and electric rates – and a watchdog group is vowing to fight the request. In separate filings last month, Ameren petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for a $435 million increase in electric rates and a $160 million increase in what it charges for natural gas.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Laurence Msall – President of Federation of Chicago – dead at 61

One of Illinois’s leading advocates for fiscal and budgetary reform has died. Laurence Msall was president of the Civic Federation of Chicago, and used that platform to advocate for fiscal responsibility and pension reform. Politicians in both parties consulted with him and listened to his recommendations – leading to...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Bed, Bath and Beyond in Springfield to finally close

The nationwide collapse of Bed, Bath and Beyond has finally reached Springfield. The latest round of store closings for the troubled chain includes the store on Veterans Parkway. The company has announced numerous store closings since last fall, as it tries to avoid bankruptcy. In addition to the Springfield store,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way

Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

