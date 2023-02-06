LEXINGTON, Ky. — This time of year thoughts always turn to horseracing. Keeneland is gearing up for the upcoming Spring Meet, which will be held April 7-28. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. ET and several options will be available for fans. Dining, Grandstand reserved seating and General admission tickets will be available and have to be pre-purchased from Keeneland’s online ticket office.

