spectrumnews1.com
Honoring Black history in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Members of the Kentucky black legislative caucus honored black history in Frankfort. The caucus spoke to a packed audience in the state capitol rotunda. Several lawmakers, justices, and the governor were also in attendance. This year’s theme was Black history is American history. Gov. Andy...
Be prepared to go to Keeneland for the Spring Meet and Derby
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This time of year thoughts always turn to horseracing. Keeneland is gearing up for the upcoming Spring Meet, which will be held April 7-28. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. ET and several options will be available for fans. Dining, Grandstand reserved seating and General admission tickets will be available and have to be pre-purchased from Keeneland’s online ticket office.
Kentucky professor on Chinese balloon: 'People got way too excited'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky professor says there’s no reason to panic over the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military off the Carolina coast on Saturday. Throughout the week, though, many people argued the balloon should’ve been shot down sooner,...
