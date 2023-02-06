Read full article on original website
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Destin Log
Gov. Ron DeSantis makes a stop in Ocala, touts $2 billion in proposed tax relief
Mike and Nick Barbier had never met Gov. Ron DeSantis. That changed on Wednesday. The brothers own MVB Appliance at 111 SE Eighth St., Ocala. Their business was selected as the venue to host a press conference where the governor and other state officials touted $2 billion in proposed tax relief for Floridians.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
Attorney: Disney has strong case if it goes to court over Reedy Creek
A local attorney said the company would have a strong chance of keeping the status quo if it decided to take a case to court.
Destin Log
Plan to allow permitless concealed guns in Florida gains traction as three rival camps emerge
There were 120 speaker cards on the desk when Rep. Spenser Roach, R-Fort Myers, gaveled the Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee to order for consideration of a bill to allow the permitless carry of concealed firearms in Florida. HB 543 by Rep. Charles Brannon, R-Macclenney repeals...
Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill
By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
Destin Log
DeSantis wants to make it easier to sue media. Free speech advocates say that's 'dangerous'
TALLAHASSEE – Before an expected presidential primary run, Gov. Ron DeSantis is ratcheting up a strategy frequently used by former President Donald Trump, his main competitor: Attacking the media. At a Tuesday morning roundtable that has alarmed some First Amendment advocates and appeared aimed at a national audience, DeSantis...
First of Ron DeSantis’ Florida Voter Fraud Trials Ends With Jury Split
After turning down two plea deals that would have seen him receive no punishment other than time served, one of the 20 people arrested this summer for allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 election had his day in court Tuesday. Nathan Hart told a judge last week: “I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong, so I would like to fight to get it dismissed.” Hart’s trial was the first after a push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate voter fraud despite little evidence to the contrary, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies after voting in the election despite a previous felony conviction that made him ineligible to vote. He was found guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting as an unqualified elector by a jury. A sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.Read it at Tampa Bay Times
Floridians may soon be able to legally carry concealed firearms without licenses, as proposal clears committee
The majority of more than 100 people who testified opposed the bill — for not going far enough
'Unhinged' Mike Lindell Rant Targets DeSantis Election Results
"You just as well should endorse Donald Trump right now and save face," the MyPillow CEO said to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida’s Black Affairs Board Apologizes After Member Calls Ron DeSantis ‘Racist’
Pierre Rutledge, chair of the Black Affairs Advisory Board, apologized after board member Stephen Hunter Johnson called Ron DeSantis "racist." But where was the lie? The post Florida’s Black Affairs Board Apologizes After Member Calls Ron DeSantis ‘Racist’ appeared first on NewsOne.
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Destin Log
Florida universities were told to prioritize diversity plans. Now, DeSantis aims to gut them
The chairman of the Florida Board of Governors stepped up to a plexi-glass barrier and removed his face mask. The meeting of the group that oversees the state’s 12 universities fell just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. But, at the end of May 2020, another tragedy gripped the news cycle. The police murder of George Floyd played out on screens across the country, tipping off a racial reckoning that seemed to touch every facet of American society.
villages-news.com
We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida
On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
wuwf.org
Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change
People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
fox13news.com
Florida governor wants refunds issued to eligible Hillsborough taxpayers for failed transportation tax
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a directive to refund taxpayers for the $570 million raised by Hillsborough County through its now-defunct transportation sales surtax. The proposal is part of the governor‘s 2023 budget and calls for a third-party claims administrator to create a refund process for "eligible...
Florida Legislators File Bill Requiring the Use of a Smoke Evacuation System During Surgical Procedures
Last week, state Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, and state Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, filed a bill to require the use of a smoke evacuation system during any surgical procedure likely to generate surgical smoke. In addition to the danger to health care workers, surgical smoke can cause cancer cells to...
