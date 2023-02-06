Read full article on original website
Dana White reveals he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money following “insane” point deduction at UFC Vegas 68
UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money despite the majority draw against Kyle Nelson. After over two years away due to mandatory military service, Doo Ho Choi returned to action last weekend. He went toe to toe with Kyle Nelson and given that he was coming off the back of three straight losses, we’d say he was pretty hungry to secure the win.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
UFC 284 -- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide
Two of the very best UFC fighters on the planet will collide when Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski headline UFC 283 in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Each fighter has something on the line. Makhachev will defend the lightweight championship while Volkanovski will defend his standing as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.
Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
Kevin Lee headed back to UFC, signs exclusive deal
ESPN confirmed today (Mon., Feb. 6, 2023) that Lee (19-7) has officially signed a new exclusive deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). No date or return opponent has been locked in just yet, but Lee believes it to come in spring. Lee, 30, is expected to compete in the 170-pound Welterweight division.
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor ‘100 percent’ gets a title shot with win over Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor always feels one win away from a title shot. “The Notorious” former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought since July 2021 when suffering a nasty broken leg opposite Dustin Poirier. Seemingly all healed up and good to go, McGregor’s return is set for the second half of 2023, coming at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31’s finale.
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Dustin Poirier shares prediction for upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight: “He’s just too hittable”
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is leaning toward Conor McGregor to defeat Michael Chandler. Late last week, Dana White announced that ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ would coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. The show is slated to begin broadcasting in May, with a clash later this year yet to be announced. While the date isn’t known, Ariel Helwani has previously reported the bout will take place at welterweight.
Chris Weidman plans one more title run upon UFC return: “I’m not coming back to be a B-rated fighter or a gatekeeper”
Chris Weidman has made it clear that he wants to pursue another UFC middleweight title run upon returning. Between 2013 and 2015, Chris Weidman held the UFC middleweight championship and successfully defended it three times. However, after losing the belt to Luke Rockhold, Weidman has been on a terrible run of form that has seen him win just twice in the space of seven years.
Francis Ngannou seemingly agrees to Tyson Fury’s requests for a mixed-rules bout: “What else?”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is down for a mixed-rules bout with Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ left the UFC last month after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. As a result, Ngannou was quickly stripped of his heavyweight title. The promotion later announced that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane would fight for the vacant championship in March.
Michael Bisping believes Tony Ferguson “more winnable” fight for Conor McGregor in return than Michael Chandler: “There were easier fights for him”
UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor had easier options for his return. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor broke his leg in the waning seconds of the first round. As a result, the former dual-weight champion has been out of the cage for well over a year.
Laura Sanko Surprised By Conor McGregor Coaching The Ultimate Fighter: ‘That’s A Ton Of Work And Commitment’
Laura Sanko is surprised Conor McGregor decided to coach The Ultimate Fighter again. Dana White announced last week that ‘The Notorious’ and Michael Chandler will be the TUF 31 coaches, with a highly-anticipated matchup after the season. Sanko joined Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch on the TimboSugarShow to discuss the big announcement. The UFC commentator was asked if she was surprised about McGregor’s decision and had this to say:
Joe Rogan anticipates Francis Ngannou’s UFC return to happen against, the winner of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane bout
Francis Ngannou left the UFC because he couldn’t reach an agreement with Dana White, but UFC color commentator Joe Rogan hopes that Francis will return. The former heavyweight champion left the UFC after seven years with the organization. Having fought fourteen times inside the octagon and won twelve of those bouts.
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on commentary desk for UFC 284
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz will replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on the commentary desk for UFC 284. UFC 284 takes place this Saturday, February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event, lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be defending his title...
Volkanovski open to potential McGregor title fight
Alexander Volkanovski could see a matchup with UFC star Conor McGregor down the road if the latter defeats Michael Chandler in his return bout. The current featherweight champion, Volkanovski has an opportunity to become a title holder in two divisions if he can defeat Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284. Should he do that, Volkanovski says a McGregor victory over Chandler could make the MMA star a potential opponent in the future.
Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’
You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
Chris Weidman reflects on road to recovery after suffering leg break against Uriah Hall: “I don’t even think about quitting”
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has been through a lot over the last two years. At UFC 261 in April 2021, the former titleholder faced Uriah Hall. Sadly, just seconds into the contest, ‘Prime Time’ checked a kick that broke Weidman’s leg. As a result, the fight was called off, and Hall became the first fighter in promotional history to win without throwing a strike.
Bellator 292: Michael 'Venom' Page to face Goiti Yamauchi
Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page will face Japanese welterweight Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 in San Jose, California on 10 March. Page, 35, nicknamed 'MVP', will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Logan Storley in London last May. Yamauchi, 30, is on a three-fight winning streak, last beating Neiman...
Deontay Wilder offers Francis Ngannou boxing match followed by MMA bout: “I would love to do that one in Africa”
Deontay Wilder has offered Francis Ngannou a boxing match followed by an MMA bout. Francis Ngannou recently parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and in doing so vacated his heavyweight title. The promotion and Ngannou could not come to terms on a new contract. ‘The Predator’ (17-3 MMA)...
Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White forgets his name ahead of UFC 284
Islam Makhachev is reacting after Dana White forgets his name ahead of UFC 284. It was at the UFC Fight Night 218 post-fight news conference last weekend that UFC President Dana White stumbled when speaking about the upcoming UFC 284 event and Makhachev. “You know, when you talk about legacy,...
