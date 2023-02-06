ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

DPU investigates electric services across the state

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmZq5_0keQMA6p00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Following the cold snap we had over the past weekend, residents will be closely looking at their home heating bills. Early last month, the chair of the Department of Public Utilities told lawmakers that the DPU had opened an investigation into basic electric services across the state.

DPU opened electric service probe on Baker’s last day

In January, over 90 lawmakers signed onto a letter to Matthew Nelson, the chair of the DPU. In the letter, legislators asked the DPU to reconsider their energy rates due to the fact that prices of oil and natural gas had decreased.

This winter, natural gas customers have seen a 28% increase, electric heat customers have seen a 57% increase and oil customers have seen a 63% increase.

However, last week the DPU approved a mid-season reduction in gas supply. In contrast to gas supply rates, electric basic services rates do not change during the winter period because they’re based on fixed contracts.

“It’s just not fair that they continue to raise their rates this way and it doesn’t make any sense to me so, whatever it takes even if it’s a change in legislation, that’s what we need to know from the DPU,” said Springfield Rep. Orlando Ramos.

The investigation is hoping to make sense of the severe seasonal differences in electric supply rates. Overall demand for electricity is expected to grow in the Bay State as the state moves towards a net-zero emissions goal.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Those attacks on gas stoves aren't really about health

Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that indoor gas stoves emit harmful pollution and that a ban on selling new ones was, to quote one of the agency's commissioners, "on the table." Several studies claim that the use of gas can cause respiratory illness. The CPSC is...
COLORADO STATE
KGET

California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?

Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons, below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which has […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Electric vehicles now cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars: Study

Drivers of gas-powered cars have grabbed the cost advantage back from electric vehicle owners thanks to a drop in prices at the pump, according to a new study. Consulting firm Anderson Economic Group found that rising electricity costs and the dropping of gas prices in the final quarter of 2022 created comparatively greater savings for those who drove internal combustion engine vehicles.
WWLP

WWLP

41K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy