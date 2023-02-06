ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lyft Driver Who Went Missing in Florida Has Been Found Dead, Daughter Says

Gary Levin, 74, had not been heard from since the afternoon of Jan. 30 when he was driving Lyft customers in the Palm Beach Garden area of Florida Update: In a Tuesday Facebook post, Gary Levin's daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, confirmed that Levin has died. A cause of death has not been released. The family of a missing Lyft driver is awaiting answers after authorities in Florida announced the discovery of human remains near where the 74-year-old was last seen. Gary Levin's family is awaiting confirmation that those remains...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried

A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed...
CYRIL, OK
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
CBS News

Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
PORT HURON, MI
WausauPilot

Third suspect arrested in Florida in connection with alleged central Wisconsin kidnapping

A third suspect has been arrested in Florida in an alleged human smuggling and kidnapping plot involving a man living in Marathon County. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Fla., were charged in July with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The federal indictment alleges that on June 9, 2022, they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Now, the man’s “employer,” Abasita Engracia-Gonzalez, also known as “Mary,” is also in custody.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy