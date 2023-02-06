Read full article on original website
Related
Lyft Driver Who Went Missing in Florida Has Been Found Dead, Daughter Says
Gary Levin, 74, had not been heard from since the afternoon of Jan. 30 when he was driving Lyft customers in the Palm Beach Garden area of Florida Update: In a Tuesday Facebook post, Gary Levin's daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, confirmed that Levin has died. A cause of death has not been released. The family of a missing Lyft driver is awaiting answers after authorities in Florida announced the discovery of human remains near where the 74-year-old was last seen. Gary Levin's family is awaiting confirmation that those remains...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
wegotthiscovered.com
Reality star Julie Chrisley headed to federal medical center after being reassigned from Florida prison
One half of the disgraced reality show couple from Chrisley Knows Best will not be serving a prison term in Florida after all. Julie Chrisley, who was born in 1973, was reassigned to a federal medical center in Kentucky from a prison camp in Marianna, Florida. Chrisley was ordered to...
Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried
A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed...
Florida teacher arrested after allegedly pulling out gun at security officer: 'You want this smoke?'
A Florida teacher was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pulling out a gun on a security officer after he was denied entry into a gated community.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
10NEWS
Son opens up after woman in Georgia identified as his mom, 37 years after she vanished in Florida
Cutting edge DNA testing and multiple law enforcement agencies who were determined to solve a three decades-old mystery got the news they were looking for in October 2022. A private lab out in Texas, called Othram, was able to create a DNA profile on human remains taken from a "Jane Doe" who died back on June 1, 1985.
Newborn baby girl with umbilical cord still attached is abandoned outside Florida trailer park
Magdalena Gregorio Ordonez (top right) found the newborn baby with her 12-year-old daughter (bottom right) after she was left for dead near their trailer park home just an hour after being born.
Click10.com
Attorneys: Parents get $5M settlement after 9-month-old dies at Homestead daycare
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The parents of 9-month-old Tayvon Tomlin, who died last July after being left under the supervision of a Homestead daycare, will receive a multimillion dollar settlement from its owners, the family’s attorneys announced Monday afternoon. Tayvon was found lifeless in his crib at the Lincoln...
toofab.com
Woman Mistakenly Declared Dead 'Gasped for Air' In Body Bag at Funeral Home
"Um, just so you know, this female was transported there deceased and she is NOT." The Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale, Iowa is facing a $10,000 fine after sending a woman they presumed was dead to a funeral home ... while she was still alive. According to...
Father reunited with kids who were missing for nearly a year says they are 'still in shock'
A father who has been reunited with his two missing children after nearly a year said his ex-wife, who is accused of kidnapping, kept them out of school and limited whom they interacted with so they wouldn't be found. The children, 11 and 12 years old, were reported missing in...
Watch the Chinese Spy Balloon that Crossed Missouri Get Shot Down
The alleged spy balloon from China that has kept everyone's attention for the past couple of days is no more. What is believed to be a surveillance balloon that crossed over Missouri has now been shot down. As we shared early Friday, the path of the Chinese balloon that's expected...
Florida Man Accused of Biting Head Off Woman's Pet Python
Miami-Dade police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Cutler Bay, Florida, about 20 miles south of Miami.
Remains found in Oklahoma identified as missing 4-year-old girl
Remains found last week had been positively identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, Athena Brownfield. The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner announced the positive identification on Jan. 26 after authorities recovered her remains on Jan. 17 from a site in rural Grady County. On Jan. 10,...
Third suspect arrested in Florida in connection with alleged central Wisconsin kidnapping
A third suspect has been arrested in Florida in an alleged human smuggling and kidnapping plot involving a man living in Marathon County. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Fla., were charged in July with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The federal indictment alleges that on June 9, 2022, they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Now, the man’s “employer,” Abasita Engracia-Gonzalez, also known as “Mary,” is also in custody.
Married Caregivers In Custody As Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Continues In Oklahoma, Police Say
The massive search for Athena Brownfield continues days after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering alone near their Cyril, Oklahoma home. Two people have been arrested in connection with a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, whom they were reportedly responsible for. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon...
Two Abducted Missouri Children Found In Florida Winn-Dixie After Nearly A Year Missing
Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for nearly a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court
Comments / 0