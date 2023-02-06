It was a moment not to be missed — unless you were Anthony Davis. As a raucous crowd and Lakers teammates rose to watch LeBron James break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record, the star forward slumped to the bench in a moment caught by one of the many cameras capturing history. James made the turnaround jumper to put his career point total at 38,888 at the end of the third quarter, setting off a celebration that included Abdul-Jabbar, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and James’ family. “I don’t think it was emotional for us,” Davis said of his feelings before the game. “We tried our...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO