Procedural challenges of Illinois’ gun ban not as successful as other arguments
(The Center Square) – While state-level courts have sided with the equal protections argument in challenges to Illinois’ gun ban, there are other issues some hope get addressed soon. The main issue courts have been citing for issuing temporary restraining orders against the state’s gun and magazine ban...
Pritzker disparages groups recruiting candidates for school, library board races
(The Center Square) – With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain...
Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban
There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
Op-Ed: IL Supreme Court ruling on BIPA will spur more lawsuits against Illinois employers
A recent Illinois Supreme Court decision will likely open the floodgates to a new round of predatory lawsuits against local employers at the worst possible time for our economy. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is a law designed to protect the privacy of individuals’ biometric information, such as...
Laurence Msall – President of Federation of Chicago – dead at 61
One of Illinois’s leading advocates for fiscal and budgetary reform has died. Laurence Msall was president of the Civic Federation of Chicago, and used that platform to advocate for fiscal responsibility and pension reform. Politicians in both parties consulted with him and listened to his recommendations – leading to...
Illinois quick hits: Illinois’ tax rebates cause filing delay; state looks to hire more conservation police
The Internal Revenue Service is advising most Illinois taxpayers to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The reason for the delay in Illinois and 18 other states is due to special state tax refunds and payments that were provided to residents. In Illinois, some residents received one-time payments of up to...
State Senator Turner introduces EMS body cam legislation
EMS workers would be required to wear body cameras while on calls, under legislation introduced by state Senator Doris Turner of Springfield. The bill comes in response to the death of Earl Moore, Jr., who prosecutors say died as a result of mistreatment by the emergency medical personnel who responded to a call at his home.
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln’s birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest that still operates under emergency orders.
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city
Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers. A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies.
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Illinois spending on ‘megasites’ to attract manufacturers and industrial centers
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is now offering taxpayer-funded grants to develop industrial sites to attract businesses. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $40 million in funding for the development of so-called "megasites," which are large areas ready for occupancy for manufacturers, industrial centers, distribution centers and more.
Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grants money to help improve Robin Roberts Stadium
Springfield’s Robin Roberts Stadium will get some improvements from one of several grants awarded this week by Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway. The group funds projects to support marketing, advertising, and events on and near the legendary highway. The $1,000 grant to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes will allow the...
Utility says clean energy standards behind proposed rate hike
(The Center Square) – Ameren Illinois says the transition to clean energy is behind price increases proposed to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The company is asking for more than a $160 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435 million electric rate increase. Ameren Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said...
Illinois quick hits: Officials seize counterfeit cash and goods; Rockford Speedway’s last race in October
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash and nearly a half million dollars in fake merchandise at O’Hare airport this month. The cash was found during an inspection of a variety of shipments from China. The counterfeit goods, which included clothing and jewelry, were found during a search of baggage being carried by a U.S. citizen arriving from Turkey.
A chat with Patrick McConnell of Catholic Charities: Part One
Food is something that every person requires. Additionally, food is something that most people enjoy requiring. Neither of these facts are breaking news stories in and of themselves, of course. People get as excited about their favorite food as they do for most any other aspects of their lives. But...
Springfield City Council to decide fate of Wyndham debt in two weeks
We could soon get a peek behind the curtain of Springfield City Council discussions, related to the issue of forgiving some of the debt owed to the city by the Wyndham hotel downtown. Aldermen will vote in two weeks on whether to release the audio and minutes of a November...
Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way
Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
Greater broadband access a real talking point amongst Springfield community leaders and businesspeople
Springfield business leaders and community advocates are brainstorming ways to get more families connected to broadband access. A roundtable discussion Monday focused on ways to take advantage of up to $50 billion in federal funding allocated nationwide to improve the availability of broadband in rural and underserved areas. Ryan McCrady...
Ameren Illinois seeking to hike gas and electrical rates
Ameren Illinois is seeking a nearly $600 million increase in gas and electric rates – and a watchdog group is vowing to fight the request. In separate filings last month, Ameren petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for a $435 million increase in electric rates and a $160 million increase in what it charges for natural gas.
GreenTrac LLC to demolish asbestos riddled housing units in Poplar Place
The countdown is underway for demolition of dozens of units in the Poplar Place neighborhood. The Springfield City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with the low bidder for the project, GreenTrac LLC of Bunker Hill. Aldermen also approved an appropriation of more than $1.3 million for the work. Demolition...
