Clifton, NJ

PIX11

Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents.  The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ plans how to spend opioid settlement money

Lawmakers are seeking to create a new fund dedicated to receiving the state’s share of money from nationwide settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies under a bill scheduled to be heard Thursday. “We want to make sure, as policymakers, we get ahead of this, and as money...
TAPinto.net

Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Jersey Takes Bold Step to Combat Food Insecurity with $45 Increase in Monthly SNAP Benefits

Governor Phil Murphy Signs Nation-Leading Legislation to Guarantee Minimum of $95 in Monthly Assistance for Struggling Households. New Jersey is taking steps to address food insecurity in the state with a new piece of legislation aimed at helping low-income families. Governor Phil Murphy recently signed bill A-5086, which mandates that every household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the state must receive a minimum of $95 per month. This is a $45 increase from the previous minimum of $50.
NJ Spotlight

Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex

Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears. Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Watching the New Jersey Wind Port take shape

The state budgeted almost $500M for the initial phase of the project. The state’s offshore wind industry can’t take off without the completion of a massive wind port, which is being built in Salem County on the eastern shore of the Delaware River. It’s where enormous turbines and blades will be constructed for future offshore wind projects and is potentially a hub for clean-energy jobs for decades to come.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
MILFORD, NJ
Shore News Network

Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice

As inflation continues to cripple the average New Jerseyan, business owners are also suffering. Many business owners have resorted to charging credit card surcharges in order to maintain slimming profit margins. In New Jersey, such charges are legal, but only if the business warns the customer of the surcharge prior to the purchase. Today, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that four businesses throughout the state have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. “Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay The post Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Wall Collapse Could Have Been Prevented, Labor Leader Says

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The wall collapse that snarled traffic across Jersey City on Monday, could have been prevented, a union leader told TAPinto Jersey City, if the project to demolish the former car dealership was being done with a “qualified workforce.” Tom Hurley, a representative with the Eastern Atlantic State Regional Council of Carpenters, said that he has been monitoring the work being done for months, and has expressed his concerns to local leaders and federal regulators, event going as far as filing an OSHA complaint on December 15, 2022.  “The unsafe demolition caught the eyes of several affiliated Labor Unions...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey

This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

