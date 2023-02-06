Read full article on original website
NJ rescue groups send aid to earthquake victims
Forklifts moved pallets of supplies at the PORTX warehouse in Carlstadt where workers piled up bags of blankets and clothes, all donated in aid of victims of the massive earthquake that tore through southeast Turkey along the Syrian border Monday. The scenes of desperation and destruction drew an outpouring of grief and generosity.
Navy Officer Finds the Perfect Caretaker for His Father with Dementia Through NJ Apprenticeships
Amanda Ruiz-Taveras, Certified as a Dementia Practitioner through the NJ Apprenticeship program, Brings Joy and Comfort to NJ Families with Her Expert Care. After cycling through 12 home health aides and three nursing homes in three years, Jonathan Sym doubted he’d ever be able to hire a suitable caretaker for his 85-year-old father, who struggles with dementia.
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
PSE&G worker killed by former employee in murder-suicide in New Jersey, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Investigators in Somerset County, New Jersey, are still searching for a motive after a former PSE&G employee shot and killed a current employee before taking his own life, authorities said. In a statement the company called the events “tragic.” Authorities said 51-year-old Russell Heller, a senior distribution supervisor who had […]
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Manchester Coffee-With-a-Cop Sparks Antisemitic Outcry
The most recent Coffee with a Cop event in Manchester, held in a kosher café, sparked an outpouring of antisemitic rhetoric posted as comments on the Manchester Police Facebook page. The material was so divisive that it prompted the police department to post a follow-up disclaimer, disconnecting itself from the comments.
Frontrunner Emerges In Ocean County Leadership Race
OCEAN COUNTY – With senior Ocean County Board of Commissioners member Joseph Vicari’s recent announcement that he would not be seeking re-election after nearly 40 years of service, candidates are starting to emerge to vie for his spot that will become vacant next year. Developer and engineer Frank...
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash
BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Gunmen Threaten Hillsborough Resident Outside Dover Court Residence
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A Dover Court resident headed outside to start his car early Monday morning before heading to work was confronted by two gunmen, who police say were breaking into cars in the vicinity. They pointed their weapons at the resident, demanding that he empty his pockets, according to...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Legal challenges delay Murphy’s gun control laws
Eric Ruben, assistant professor of law at Southern Methodist University, discusses their prospects in court. In late December, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a sweeping gun control package, which has since faced obstacles. A federal judge blocked a law allowing the attorney general to sue gun manufacturers for damages for “public nuisance” violations. That move came after another federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against more parts of the recent legislation to limit the concealed carrying of guns in several “sensitive places” in the state.
Governor Phil Murphy (D) issues one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued one executive order from Jan. 31-Feb. 6. As of Feb. 6, Murphy has issued one executive order in 2023—nine fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of...
Home-schooling grew amid pandemic
Numbers jumped in NJ, but remain less than half of a percent of all students. The coronavirus shocked New Jersey’s school system, with mandated school shutdowns halting traditional education models. As parents dealt with a global health emergency along with school closures, some turned to home-schooling to take control of their children’s education.
New protections for temporary workers
A major upgrade of legal protections for an estimated 130,000 temporary workers in New Jersey will go into effect later this year after Gov. Phil Murphy formally enacted a “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” on Monday. Worker advocates are cheering Murphy’s action, saying it puts New Jersey...
Tyre Nichols’ killing raises questions about police accountability in NJ
The killing of Tyre Nichols has prompted the usual condemnations of police brutality and expressions of condolences from top state officials in Trenton. Many argue that the New Jersey reforms of the past few years since the police killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020 spurred a nationwide social justice movement have been watered down — efforts that don’t address the root cause of police brutality.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis
SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
