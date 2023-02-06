ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

NJ Spotlight

NJ rescue groups send aid to earthquake victims

Forklifts moved pallets of supplies at the PORTX warehouse in Carlstadt where workers piled up bags of blankets and clothes, all donated in aid of victims of the massive earthquake that tore through southeast Turkey along the Syrian border Monday. The scenes of desperation and destruction drew an outpouring of grief and generosity.
PIX11

PSE&G worker killed by former employee in murder-suicide in New Jersey, authorities say

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Investigators in Somerset County, New Jersey, are still searching for a motive after a former PSE&G employee shot and killed a current employee before taking his own life, authorities said. In a statement the company called the events “tragic.” Authorities said 51-year-old Russell Heller, a senior distribution supervisor who had […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
MILFORD, NJ
lnnnews.com

Manchester Coffee-With-a-Cop Sparks Antisemitic Outcry

The most recent Coffee with a Cop event in Manchester, held in a kosher café, sparked an outpouring of antisemitic rhetoric posted as comments on the Manchester Police Facebook page. The material was so divisive that it prompted the police department to post a follow-up disclaimer, disconnecting itself from the comments.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash

BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Legal challenges delay Murphy’s gun control laws

Eric Ruben, assistant professor of law at Southern Methodist University, discusses their prospects in court. In late December, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a sweeping gun control package, which has since faced obstacles. A federal judge blocked a law allowing the attorney general to sue gun manufacturers for damages for “public nuisance” violations. That move came after another federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against more parts of the recent legislation to limit the concealed carrying of guns in several “sensitive places” in the state.
NJ Spotlight

Home-schooling grew amid pandemic

Numbers jumped in NJ, but remain less than half of a percent of all students. The coronavirus shocked New Jersey’s school system, with mandated school shutdowns halting traditional education models. As parents dealt with a global health emergency along with school closures, some turned to home-schooling to take control of their children’s education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

New protections for temporary workers

A major upgrade of legal protections for an estimated 130,000 temporary workers in New Jersey will go into effect later this year after Gov. Phil Murphy formally enacted a “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” on Monday. Worker advocates are cheering Murphy’s action, saying it puts New Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Tyre Nichols’ killing raises questions about police accountability in NJ

The killing of Tyre Nichols has prompted the usual condemnations of police brutality and expressions of condolences from top state officials in Trenton. Many argue that the New Jersey reforms of the past few years since the police killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020 spurred a nationwide social justice movement have been watered down — efforts that don’t address the root cause of police brutality.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis

SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
SUMMIT, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

