Youngstown, OH

One Valley girls team ranked in top ten of latest AP poll

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Associated Press has released its latest high school girls’ basketball poll.

This week, just one Valley team cracked the top ten while two others sit just outside but are receiving votes. Below is the full poll, with local teams in bold.

DIVISION I
1. West Clermont (8)
2. Mason (3)
3. Cin. Princeton
4. Oxford Talawanda (1)
5. Olmsted Falls
6. Liberty Twp. Lakota E.
7. Marysville (1)
8. Powell Olentangy Liberty
9. Pickerington Cent.
10. Tol. Start
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.

DIVISION II
1. Kettering Alter (4)
(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (3)
3. Proctorville Fairland (3)
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2)
5. Canfield (1)
6. Alliance Marlington
7. Copley
8. Hamilton Badin (1)
9. Chillicothe Unioto
10. Akr. SVSM
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.

DIVISION III
1. Worthington Christian (10)
2. Seaman N. Adams (2)
3. Belmont Union Local
4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1)
5. Ottawa-Glandorf
6. Cols. Africentric
7. Smithville
8. Portsmouth W.
9. Wheelersburg
10. Doylestown Chippewa
(tie) Tipp City Bethel
Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.

DIVISION IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (13)
2. Ft. Loramie
3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1)
4. Richmond Hts.
5. Maria Stein Marion Local
6. Hannibal River
7. Portsmouth Notre Dame
8. Tol. Christian
9. Convoy Crestview
10. Crown City S. Gallia
Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.

