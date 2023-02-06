Chehalis City Mayor Tony Ketchum, City Councilor Kate McDougall and City Manager Jill Anderson were in attendance along with other officials and Chamber ambassadors to help celebrate the grand opening of Glint Car Wash in Chehalis on Tuesday morning. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. Glint Car Wash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season. According to a news release, for the next six months Glint will offer a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally, the wash costs $39 plus tax, but for the next six months, it will only cost $19.50 plus tax. They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 for only $10 through the end of February, stated the release.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO