ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

HUB Comedy and McFiler’s Chehalis Theater Partner to Bring Big Name Acts

Show: Sponsored by Melissa Wallace, HUB Comedy Presents Kabir Singh from “America’s Got Talent!”. Time: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Place: McFiler’s Chehalis Theater, located at 558 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis. Tickets: $25 each, available for purchase online at https://www.hubcomedy.com/.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Dance Center to Host 29th Annual Dance Festival Northwest on March 18

The Southwest Washington Dance Center is hosting the 29th annual Dance Festival Northwest on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Dance Festival Northwest brings dance companies from around the region to the Twin Cities area. Dancers attend classes together as a group and then each company performs dance pieces they have prepared during a performance at Centralia College’s Corbet Theatre. This year’s performance will include diverse forms of dance, including contemporary and classical ballet on point, modern and contemporary, jazz ballroom, and hip hop.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson

Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Lewis County District 5 Personnel Rescue ‘Hitchhiking’ Cat at Truck Stop

On Feb. 6, Lewis County Fire District 5 was requested at the Love’s Travel Station in Napavine for an animal rescue. “Our firefighters found a black and white cat on a trailer’s air canister,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “The feline hitchhiker was removed and taken to Jackson Highway Veterinary Clinic to get scanned for a microchip. It is assumed the cat had been hitchhiking for quite some time. We are proud to serve our constituents and those traveling through our area.”
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Bill Moeller Commentary: Remembering When Chehalis Made Life Magazine

You may have noticed that the world seems to be a bit crazy these days. Some problems are new, others shouldn't surprise us. Take prejudice and hatred for example. It's been demonstrated that it isn't all that difficult to acquire a following of sympathizers: All one needs to do is identify a group of people and make a public show of hating them and fellow disciples will begin to gather around.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Rose Kitchel: 1936-2023

Rose H. Kitchel, 86, of Centralia, Washington, was welcomed by her Lord and savior with open arms on Jan. 18, 2023. Rose was born in North Dakota on April 2, 1936. She was the sixth child to Rochus and Irene Bonagofski. Rose migrated to the Western Washington area in 1949 and was raised with 13 siblings.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Downtown Association to Host ‘Love Where You Live’ Block Party Showcasing South Tower Businesses Wednesday

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) will host its quarterly block party at The Juice Box. The event will highlight businesses on South Tower Avenue and will include a silent dessert auction, pub trivia and prizes. The theme for the event will be “Love Where You Live” in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, with all proceeds going toward downtown Centralia beautification, including the annual flower baskets.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Chamber of Commerce Cuts the Ribbon at Glint Car Wash in Chehalis

Chehalis City Mayor Tony Ketchum, City Councilor Kate McDougall and City Manager Jill Anderson were in attendance along with other officials and Chamber ambassadors to help celebrate the grand opening of Glint Car Wash in Chehalis on Tuesday morning. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. Glint Car Wash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season. According to a news release, for the next six months Glint will offer a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally, the wash costs $39 plus tax, but for the next six months, it will only cost $19.50 plus tax. They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 for only $10 through the end of February, stated the release.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Washington Fire Department Terminates Orders Requiring COVID Vaccines for Firefighters

Redmond firefighters and paramedics will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to work in the Eastside city. The firefighters who lost their jobs for not complying with the state's 2021 coronavirus vaccine mandate won't be getting their jobs back as a result, however. The city says the former firefighters have the option to apply for a job, regardless of their vaccination status — but currently there are no open positions in the department.
REDMOND, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jeanette Looney: 1929-2023

Antoinetta Maddelyn “Jeanette” Dipola-Looney was born on July 24, 1929, in the house they lived in on 13th Street in Chehalis, Washington. Her parents were Guiseppe DiPaola “Joseph” and Giuseppa “Josephine" Saguto. Both her parents Joseph and Josephine were immigrants from a little village in Sicily named Alimena, which they referred to as the “old country.” Their last name was changed from “DiPaola” to “Dipola” going through immigration at Ellis Island. Jeanette had five siblings: Dick (deceased), Lucille (deceased), Thelma (deceased), Frank and Angie. Jeanette is the third child after Lucille.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Deputies in Cowboy Hats? New Policy in the Works

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is finalizing a policy that will allow deputies to purchase and wear their own black cowboy hats on duty, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. “We think Deputy Kohlman looks mighty rustic with his new head gear,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Yee-haw!” Sheriff Derek Sanders followed up the post with a comment of his own: “If they’re going to chase suspects through cattle fields, they may as well look the part! Giddy up.” The sheriff was referring to a Sunday night pursuit of an assault suspect in South Thurston County that ended with deputies fighting the suspect in cow dung when he attempted to run from officers in a field.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Residents’ Property Tax Notices to Be Mailed

The Thurston County Treasurer’s Office is prepared to mail out property tax notices for county residents Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Thurston County news release. Payments can be made a variety of ways, including with electronic check on the treasurer’s office website for no additional fee. Credit cards can also be used but have a 2.35% transaction fee, and VISA debit cards carry a flat fee of $3.95. Thurston County receives no money from transaction fees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy