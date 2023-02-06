Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
HUB Comedy and McFiler’s Chehalis Theater Partner to Bring Big Name Acts
Show: Sponsored by Melissa Wallace, HUB Comedy Presents Kabir Singh from “America’s Got Talent!”. Time: 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Place: McFiler’s Chehalis Theater, located at 558 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis. Tickets: $25 each, available for purchase online at https://www.hubcomedy.com/.
Chronicle
Grand Opening Celebration Planned for Complete Hearing and Balance in Chehalis
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced a grand opening ribbon-cutting event for Complete Hearing and Balance. It will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Owner Dr. Alison Vega will be on hand along with other providers and support staff to celebrate their grand opening. As part...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Dance Center to Host 29th Annual Dance Festival Northwest on March 18
The Southwest Washington Dance Center is hosting the 29th annual Dance Festival Northwest on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Dance Festival Northwest brings dance companies from around the region to the Twin Cities area. Dancers attend classes together as a group and then each company performs dance pieces they have prepared during a performance at Centralia College’s Corbet Theatre. This year’s performance will include diverse forms of dance, including contemporary and classical ballet on point, modern and contemporary, jazz ballroom, and hip hop.
Chronicle
Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson
Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
Chronicle
Photo: Lewis County District 5 Personnel Rescue ‘Hitchhiking’ Cat at Truck Stop
On Feb. 6, Lewis County Fire District 5 was requested at the Love’s Travel Station in Napavine for an animal rescue. “Our firefighters found a black and white cat on a trailer’s air canister,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “The feline hitchhiker was removed and taken to Jackson Highway Veterinary Clinic to get scanned for a microchip. It is assumed the cat had been hitchhiking for quite some time. We are proud to serve our constituents and those traveling through our area.”
Chronicle
Bill Moeller Commentary: Remembering When Chehalis Made Life Magazine
You may have noticed that the world seems to be a bit crazy these days. Some problems are new, others shouldn't surprise us. Take prejudice and hatred for example. It's been demonstrated that it isn't all that difficult to acquire a following of sympathizers: All one needs to do is identify a group of people and make a public show of hating them and fellow disciples will begin to gather around.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Rose Kitchel: 1936-2023
Rose H. Kitchel, 86, of Centralia, Washington, was welcomed by her Lord and savior with open arms on Jan. 18, 2023. Rose was born in North Dakota on April 2, 1936. She was the sixth child to Rochus and Irene Bonagofski. Rose migrated to the Western Washington area in 1949 and was raised with 13 siblings.
Chronicle
Centralia Downtown Association to Host ‘Love Where You Live’ Block Party Showcasing South Tower Businesses Wednesday
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) will host its quarterly block party at The Juice Box. The event will highlight businesses on South Tower Avenue and will include a silent dessert auction, pub trivia and prizes. The theme for the event will be “Love Where You Live” in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, with all proceeds going toward downtown Centralia beautification, including the annual flower baskets.
Chronicle
Lewis County Chapter of Washington Realtors Donates $14,600 to Food Bank Coalition
On Friday, members of the Lewis County Chapter of Washington Realtors presented a check for $14,600 to the Lewis County Food Bank Coalition (LCFBC). In thanking the realtors, Bruce Graham, president of the LCFBC Board of Directors, discussed the difficulties the coalition had in working with the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chronicle
Economic Alliance of Lewis County Honors Paul Ericson, Bob Russell, Coralee Taylor and Rob Hill at Banquet
The Economic Alliance of Lewis County, formerly known as the Lewis Economic Development Council, held its 40th annual banquet Friday evening at Jester Auto Museum & Event Center. Around 200 people filled up the museum’s banquet hall for a silent auction and a dinner that accompanied an awards ceremony.
Chronicle
Historic Centralia Fox Theatre on Track for Possible End of Year Opening
The restoration of the Historic Centralia Fox Theatre has mostly been a piecemeal project, with bits of work getting done when money was available and the theater as a whole remaining unfinished. But with a clear plan and nearly $1 million in funding secured, project organizers hope to have the...
Chronicle
Pearl Street Pool Ballot Measure Design Options to Be Discussed in Joint Workshop
The Centralia City Council and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will host a joint workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the city council’s chambers to discuss design options for an upcoming ballot measure that could decide the fate of the Veterans Memorial Pearl Street Pool. The...
Chronicle
Hope For Heroes in Thurston County Set to Receive Grant of $70,000 to Help Veterans
The Hope for Heroes Equine Therapy center in Yelm will receive some support within the next several weeks in the form of a much needed grant worth $70,000. The grant was supported by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, who worked with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to secure the funding.
Chronicle
Centralia Mayor and Port Commissioner Bring Back Program to Aid First-Time Candidates
Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston and Port of Centralia Commissioner Julie Shaffley have organized the Learn Run Serve program’s return to aid first-time candidates interested in learning about running for office. It’s the third year the program has been provided. “Local government has the most direct connection to...
Chronicle
Chamber of Commerce Cuts the Ribbon at Glint Car Wash in Chehalis
Chehalis City Mayor Tony Ketchum, City Councilor Kate McDougall and City Manager Jill Anderson were in attendance along with other officials and Chamber ambassadors to help celebrate the grand opening of Glint Car Wash in Chehalis on Tuesday morning. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was provided by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce. Glint Car Wash is located at 625 NW Arkansas Way in Chehalis and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those are winter hours. Hours could change depending on the season. According to a news release, for the next six months Glint will offer a special on its unlimited premier wash. Normally, the wash costs $39 plus tax, but for the next six months, it will only cost $19.50 plus tax. They also offer a top-end single wash special that is normally $19 for only $10 through the end of February, stated the release.
Chronicle
Washington Fire Department Terminates Orders Requiring COVID Vaccines for Firefighters
Redmond firefighters and paramedics will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to work in the Eastside city. The firefighters who lost their jobs for not complying with the state's 2021 coronavirus vaccine mandate won't be getting their jobs back as a result, however. The city says the former firefighters have the option to apply for a job, regardless of their vaccination status — but currently there are no open positions in the department.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Jeanette Looney: 1929-2023
Antoinetta Maddelyn “Jeanette” Dipola-Looney was born on July 24, 1929, in the house they lived in on 13th Street in Chehalis, Washington. Her parents were Guiseppe DiPaola “Joseph” and Giuseppa “Josephine" Saguto. Both her parents Joseph and Josephine were immigrants from a little village in Sicily named Alimena, which they referred to as the “old country.” Their last name was changed from “DiPaola” to “Dipola” going through immigration at Ellis Island. Jeanette had five siblings: Dick (deceased), Lucille (deceased), Thelma (deceased), Frank and Angie. Jeanette is the third child after Lucille.
Chronicle
Woman Loitering Near Providence St. Peter Birth Center Said She ‘Wanted a Baby,’ Police Say
Olympia police were dispatched to the Family Birth Center at Providence St. Peter Hospital Friday morning after a woman loitering nearby told hospital security that she “wanted a baby.”. By the time police arrived, the woman, thought to be in her 40s, had left the area, Olympia Police Lt....
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies in Cowboy Hats? New Policy in the Works
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is finalizing a policy that will allow deputies to purchase and wear their own black cowboy hats on duty, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. “We think Deputy Kohlman looks mighty rustic with his new head gear,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Yee-haw!” Sheriff Derek Sanders followed up the post with a comment of his own: “If they’re going to chase suspects through cattle fields, they may as well look the part! Giddy up.” The sheriff was referring to a Sunday night pursuit of an assault suspect in South Thurston County that ended with deputies fighting the suspect in cow dung when he attempted to run from officers in a field.
Chronicle
Thurston County Residents’ Property Tax Notices to Be Mailed
The Thurston County Treasurer’s Office is prepared to mail out property tax notices for county residents Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Thurston County news release. Payments can be made a variety of ways, including with electronic check on the treasurer’s office website for no additional fee. Credit cards can also be used but have a 2.35% transaction fee, and VISA debit cards carry a flat fee of $3.95. Thurston County receives no money from transaction fees.
Comments / 0