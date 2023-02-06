Michael Chandler believes he’ll be one fight away from a title shot after he finishes Conor McGregor: “This is a pit stop out of the path to the title”

Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
Dana White reveals he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money following “insane” point deduction at UFC Vegas 68
UFC president Dana White has confirmed that he paid Doo Ho Choi his win money despite the majority draw against Kyle Nelson. After over two years away due to mandatory military service, Doo Ho Choi returned to action last weekend. He went toe to toe with Kyle Nelson and given that he was coming off the back of three straight losses, we’d say he was pretty hungry to secure the win.
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut
Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
Yardbarker
Ryan Bader Believes Jon Jones ‘Takes Care of Business Pretty Easily’ at UFC 285
Ryan Bader knows what it takes to transition from 205 pounds to heavyweight. The UFC veteran has enjoyed success with the move in Bellator MMA and is coming off his third successful heavyweight title defense, a first-round technical knockout of the retiring. Fedor Emelianenko on Saturday night. Bader’s change in...
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to box inside cage with Mike Tyson as referee, want to fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua
Fans knew something big was about to come when Francis Ngannou refused an offer from the UFC that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. The wait didn’t go on for too long with hints at Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury dropping from the main man himself.
Chris Weidman plans one more title run upon UFC return: “I’m not coming back to be a B-rated fighter or a gatekeeper”
Chris Weidman has made it clear that he wants to pursue another UFC middleweight title run upon returning. Between 2013 and 2015, Chris Weidman held the UFC middleweight championship and successfully defended it three times. However, after losing the belt to Luke Rockhold, Weidman has been on a terrible run of form that has seen him win just twice in the space of seven years.
Francis Ngannou seemingly agrees to Tyson Fury’s requests for a mixed-rules bout: “What else?”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is down for a mixed-rules bout with Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ left the UFC last month after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. As a result, Ngannou was quickly stripped of his heavyweight title. The promotion later announced that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane would fight for the vacant championship in March.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
MMAmania.com
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has a message for those critical of his wrestling: “Almost nobody could be able to put Israel down with a takedown”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has hit back at those critical of his wrestling skills ahead of his rematch with Israel Adesanya. The rise of ‘Poatan’ has been pretty remarkable. After just three wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he earned a shot at Israel Adesanya’s crown. Then, at UFC 281, he took his opportunity and ran with it by knocking ‘Stylebender’ out to become the new king at 185 pounds.
Alexander Volkanovski questions Islam Makhachev’s striking ahead of UFC 284: “He’s got people around him saying he can strike. We’ll see.”
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think Islam Makhachev’s striking is as good as many people think it is. Volkanovski is set to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284 in a massive fight for both men’s legacies. Although Volkanovski is moving up in weight and is the betting underdog, he has confidence in his skills that he will get his hand raised, in large part due to him believing he has the striking advantage. However, Makhachev has made it clear he is gunning for the KO.
USADA releases statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition
The USADA has released a statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition. It was announced by UFC President, Dana White that former champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) would return to coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter ‘ against Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in May of this year.
Laura Sanko Surprised By Conor McGregor Coaching The Ultimate Fighter: ‘That’s A Ton Of Work And Commitment’
Laura Sanko is surprised Conor McGregor decided to coach The Ultimate Fighter again. Dana White announced last week that ‘The Notorious’ and Michael Chandler will be the TUF 31 coaches, with a highly-anticipated matchup after the season. Sanko joined Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch on the TimboSugarShow to discuss the big announcement. The UFC commentator was asked if she was surprised about McGregor’s decision and had this to say:
Chris Weidman reflects on road to recovery after suffering leg break against Uriah Hall: “I don’t even think about quitting”
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has been through a lot over the last two years. At UFC 261 in April 2021, the former titleholder faced Uriah Hall. Sadly, just seconds into the contest, ‘Prime Time’ checked a kick that broke Weidman’s leg. As a result, the fight was called off, and Hall became the first fighter in promotional history to win without throwing a strike.
Kevin Lee signs multi-fight deal with the UFC
Kevin Lee is back in the UFC. Lee told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he has inked a multi-fight deal with the UFC. He later confirmed the news via text message to BJPENN.com and confirmed he will be competing at welterweight, with his return fight not booked as of now.
