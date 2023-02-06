ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia Ann Leedom obituary 1944~2023

Patricia Ann Leedom, 79, of Newville passed away Saturday February 4, 2023 in Pro-Medica Carlisle. She was born March 18, 1944 in Carlisle a daughter of Raymond and Helen Topper Myers. Mrs. Leedom had worked for Patriot Auto Parts, Ralph Piper Auto Parts and Deitch Bus Company. She is survived...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

$3,000 Donated to Adams County Historical Society

The Thaddeus Stevens Society today, Tuesday, donated $3,000 to the Adams County Historical Society to support its new museum, which will include an exhibit about Thaddeus Stevens. Presenting the check was Society President Ross Hetrick, who portrayed Stevens. Accepting the check was Tim Smith, the historian for the historical society....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Road Work Wednesday on I-81 North of Exit 29

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor is scheduled to perform diamond grinding tomorrow night on southbound Interstate 81 about a mile north of Exit 29 (King Street/Route 174) in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will be performed from approximately 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 8, to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

WANTED: Have You Seen this Man?

The Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle is actively looking for Robert Lee Suders, a 42-year-old man. He is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and a stolen vehicle incident that occurred on 01/27/23 in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County. Suders is accused of stabbing two victims with...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy