Patricia Ann Leedom obituary 1944~2023
Patricia Ann Leedom, 79, of Newville passed away Saturday February 4, 2023 in Pro-Medica Carlisle. She was born March 18, 1944 in Carlisle a daughter of Raymond and Helen Topper Myers. Mrs. Leedom had worked for Patriot Auto Parts, Ralph Piper Auto Parts and Deitch Bus Company. She is survived...
David “Davey” C Byers obituary 1956~2023
David “Davey” C Byers, age 66 of Gardners, passed away February 3, 2023 at home. He was born September 16, 1956 in Chambersburg to the late Stanley and Brenda (Gibbs) Byers. Davey was a US Navy veteran and worked as an electrician at Letterkenny Army Dept and Mechanicsburg...
Robert Gerald “Jerry” Martin 1942~2023
Robert Gerald “Jerry” Martin, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 14, 1942 in Washington DC to the late Mervin C. Martin and Alma C. (Queen) Balderston. He was employed by Gettysburg Hospital for 18 years. Robert...
$3,000 Donated to Adams County Historical Society
The Thaddeus Stevens Society today, Tuesday, donated $3,000 to the Adams County Historical Society to support its new museum, which will include an exhibit about Thaddeus Stevens. Presenting the check was Society President Ross Hetrick, who portrayed Stevens. Accepting the check was Tim Smith, the historian for the historical society....
Flowing Rivers Ministries, Inc Articles of Incorporation Notice
NOTICE is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation-Nonprofit were filed by Flowing Rivers Ministries, Inc. with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for the purpose of incorporating under the Pennsylvania Business Nonprofit Corporation Law as amended and supplemented. Craig A. Diehl, Esquire, CPA.
Road Work Wednesday on I-81 North of Exit 29
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor is scheduled to perform diamond grinding tomorrow night on southbound Interstate 81 about a mile north of Exit 29 (King Street/Route 174) in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will be performed from approximately 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 8, to...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
WANTED: Have You Seen this Man?
The Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle is actively looking for Robert Lee Suders, a 42-year-old man. He is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and a stolen vehicle incident that occurred on 01/27/23 in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County. Suders is accused of stabbing two victims with...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Delaware State Police arrested 22 people in Wilmington on charges related to “illegal marijuana pop-up sale events” throughout New Castle County.
