Amy Elkins is Dare County 2022 Employee of the Year
Amy Elkins—who serves as a telecommunications shift supervisor for the Dare County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center in Manteo and was named Dare County Employee of the Month for June 2022—has received the prestigious honor of being named Dare County Employee of the Year for 2022. The...
Ocracoke Islanders ask for better emergency services
Ocracoke Island is a resort community and needs good EMT service. That was the message at the Hyde County Board of Commissioners Monday night by islanders Scott Bradley and Ronny Vann O’Neal, the latter of whom related a concerning situation that happened over the weekend. O’Neal explained that an...
Jackie Tillet is Dare County’s February 2023 Employee of the Month
Jackie Tillett, who serves as the director of the Dare County Elections Department, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023. The prestigious award was presented to Tillett by Dare County Manager/Attorney Bobby Outten during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Lois M. Olds of Camden, February 5
Lois Jean Mansfield Olds of Burnt Mills, age 91, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Born to Richard Mathias and Elizabeth (Lizzy) Sawyer Mansfield on September 29, 1931, she was the last surviving child of four sisters and two brothers. Lois Jean was a member of Geneva Baptist Church. Her great joys in life were being with her grandchildren and family on Sunday afternoons after church, playing the piano at Geneva Baptist for 76 years where she served as the youth and adult choir director. In her early 50’s she found her talent for painting and enjoyed much of the past 40 years creating beautiful works of art. Lois Jean also loved her mountain house, the “Olds Nest” she and Howard built almost 40 years ago in the Smoky Mountains.
Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, February 9
PLEASE NOTE We are still using the sane procedures. When you drive up to the check in do not get out of your vehicle to register. A volunteer will approach you and take your information. Volunteers will then load everything into your vehicle. Please leave sufficient room in your vehicle for us to loads..
February 2023 Dare County Service Pin Recipients
Three Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. Radcliff Hester, Transportation Program Supervisor for the Dare County Public Services Department’s Transportation Division, 10-year pin. April Farence, Assistant...
Charles Ronnie Stewart, Sr. of Manteo, February 4
Charles Ronnie Stewart, Sr., 83, passed away on February 4, 2023. Ronnie was born in Spartanburg, SC but relocated to Durham, NC at the age of two. He was raised following the teachings of the Primitive Baptist Church in due to his mother, father, and grandparents’ influence. Besides his parents and grandparents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his two grandchildren; Craig Stewart Jr. and Cortez Stewart.
William Miles Askew, Jr. of Kitty Hawk, February 7
William “Bill” Miles Askew, Jr., 74, of Kitty Hawk died suddenly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was the son of the late William Miles Askew, Sr. and Eleanor Hetrick Askew. Bill was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed fishing, was a terrific cook, and an avid reader. His almost insatiable desire to read and a mind that seemed endless in its storage made him a fountain of trivia knowledge. He surprised many with what he knew about the world and things in it. He loved to travel throughout the US and was huge fan of NASCAR. He was a founding member of the giving duo at Art’s Place in Kitty Hawk which provided many Christmas gifts to local children through the Joy Fund. However, his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
How can this rapidly eroding Outer Banks town stop homes from falling into the ocean?
RODANTHE, N.C. — The beaches in one Outer Banks town are in danger of disappearing. Rodanthe is eroding up to around 12 feet a year, according to some estimates. Many residents are now begging for beach nourishment, arguing it’s the best way to save their homes and their town.
Treveon Govan captures OBX diversity through a lens
His ‘Cinematic Youth’ photos feature the Pioneer Theater. As he has talked with friends about the issue of diversity on the Outer Banks, Treveon Govan began to realize how diverse his friends and family here are. “It wasn’t so much about the land or food, but more so...
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. Police say the victims are 15, 16, 17 and 19-years-old. Sentara spokesperson Dale Gauding told 10 On Your Side that two of the victims were flown […]
Croatan Hwy project starts in Nags Head
Some traffic to be diverted to S. Virginia Dare Trail. The milling and paving portion of NCDOT’s South Croatan Hwy resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 6 commencing near the intersection of Gray Eagle St./S. Croatan Hwy. and proceeding northward. Work will be phased with the first phase spanning between Gray Eagle St. and Town Hall. The second phase will likely span from Town Hall to Jockey’s Ridge. Both phases are expected to be completed by Mid-May 2023. The third phase is anticipated to occur this fall to finish the balance of S. Croatan Hwy. up through to Eighth St.
Scarborough 67 on the Drawing Board
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Well-known for producing high-quality boats that perform well in virtually any sea condition, Scarborough Boatworks has begun production on Hull No. 17 at its facility in Wanchese, North Carolina. This 67-footer, as builder Ricky Scarborough states, “will be more of a throwback to a simpler, pure fishing vessel, built well in every detail to include everything you need and nothing more.”
Hyde County officials address emergency response issue on Ocracoke Island
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina county officials respond after residents of Ocracoke Island voice concerns about not having any form of emergency transportation. Hyde County Public Information Officer, Donnie Shumate, responded Sunday saying, “Ocracoke EMS received a call for transport on Friday evening. The EMS crew responded, however, experienced difficulty starting the transport vehicle. The issues were resolved but not before the family chose to self-transport. The ambulance has since been sent for service and another transport vehicle has replaced it. The call on Friday evening was the only call affected.”
Shayne Perry murder case moved to April 3
Defendant charged in 2022 killing of Jeffrey Bowlin. The case against Shayne Michael Perry, the Kitty Hawk man charged with the murder of 60-year-old Jeffrey Bowlin on Aug. 14, 2022, had a brief moment in Dare County Superior Court on Feb. 6. In that session, Judge Jerry Tillett scheduled the...
Outer Banks Youth Soccer Association (OBYSA) Spring Season Registration is Now Open
The Outer Banks Youth Soccer Association (OBYSA) is ready for another great Spring Soccer season for the youth on the Outer Banks. They have launched their new website: OBYSA.com and have opened player registration for the Spring Season. OBYSA offers practices and games throughout the Spring season for those new...
Juveniles arrested, charged with breaking and entering in Southern Shores
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with breaking into a home and cars, according to Southern Shores Police Department. The juveniles were charged with breaking and entering and larceny of money and other personal items from multiple cars. They have charges pending on...
Manteo basketball squads play last home game of the season
The Manteo High School boys and girls played their last regular season home games against Hertford County on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The girls won their game 68-27 with four players scoring in double figures. Manteo girls were led by Maddie Moore with 15 points. Also scoring in double figures were Erika Bailey with 14, Jill Leary with 11, and Kyla Mallory with 10. The Manteo girls are now 13-5 overall and 9-4 in conference play.
