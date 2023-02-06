Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center. ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9...
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m. The following streets will be closed...
myarklamiss.com
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
myarklamiss.com
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
myarklamiss.com
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood. The establishment serves crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. For more information, be sure to call 318-235-5239.
Union Parish Library children’s story walk destroyed intentionally by vandals
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Library shared that their children’s story walk has been destroyed and intentionally vandalized by unknown individuals. The story walk was placed at Bryan Park in Downsville and each sign was intentionally torn apart and vandalized. According to reports, the incident took place within the past few days. If […]
Ruston Lincoln Parish Library to host a virtual author talk with Sadeqa Johnson on February 28th
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Lincoln Parish Library will hold a free virtual author talk with the Award-Winning Author of Yellow Wife Sadeqa Johnson on February 28, 2023. Johnson will talk about her brand new novel, The House of Eve. This event will take place at the Lincoln Parish Library at 3:00 PM. To […]
West Monroe Police searching for 2 unknown individuals after thefts take place in the area
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two unknown individuals to talk to them about multiple thefts that have taken place in the area. If you know the identity of the unknown individuals or their whereabouts, be sure to contact detectives […]
West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
City of Monroe offering Community Gardening Class at Johnson Community Center
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, master gardener Flesa James will join the community at the Johnson Community Center on 2800 Burg Jones Lane in Monroe for a gardening class. All ages are welcome to attend, and it will begin at 6 PM.
cenlanow.com
Union Parish deputies investigate vandalism at Downsville park
DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized. Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation.
KNOE TV8
Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive. The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU. The books were donated during a donation...
CDL program to be offered at Louisiana Delta Community College starting February 13th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Delta Community College will begin its CDL program on February 13, 2023, at its campus in West Monroe, La. The CDL program is a 240-hour, seven-week course, Monday through Friday, for eight hours per day. Students will learn content from the curriculum to prepare for the CDL exam, along […]
cenlanow.com
Lincoln Parish School Board adopts motion to consolidate all elementary schools
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish School Board has proposed a plan to unify all four elementary schools into a K-5. President of the Lincoln Parish School Board, Joe Mitcham says The sole purpose is to reduce the number of transitions for the students. “Our young children,...
Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings
MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
Authorities believe Union Parish inmate escapee may not be in the area; has ties in Tangipahoa Parish
UPDATE: On February 7, 2023, at 1 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ike Strickland may no longer be in the Marion area. NBC 10 has learned that Strickland has ties in Tangipahoa Parish and may be headed toward that area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please […]
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
KNOE TV8
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
Sterlington High School student dies in fatal crash
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 553 near Moon Lake Road. NBC 10 learned that the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old James Michael Sykes. During the investigation, authorities were informed that Sykes was traveling […]
