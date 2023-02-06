ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

KNOE TV8

Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center. ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9...
RAYVILLE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Westaff opens new location in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Union Parish deputies investigate vandalism at Downsville park

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized. Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation.
DOWNSVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive. The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU. The books were donated during a donation...
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington High School student dies in fatal crash

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 553 near Moon Lake Road. NBC 10 learned that the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old James Michael Sykes.  During the investigation, authorities were informed that Sykes was traveling […]
STERLINGTON, LA

