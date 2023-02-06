Read full article on original website
Diverticulitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
When it comes to diverticulitis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), both ailments have many similarities. So what's the difference between the two?
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Medical News Today
What to know about congestive heart failure and coughing
Congestive heart failure, or heart failure, causes symptoms, including a cough. A cough may occur due to fluid buildup in the lungs or as a side effect of medication. It can mean the condition is worsening. Treatment for coughing due to heart failure may involve medication and lifestyle changes to...
msn.com
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
MRI Might Boost Cancer Detection for Women With Dense Breasts
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly half of women have dense breast tissue, which can be a double whammy on their odds for breast cancer.
What Causes COPD?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory, progressive lung disease that constricts the airways and makes breathing difficult. Long-term exposure to harmful substances and irritants—like cigarette smoke, dust, fumes, chemicals, and air pollution—can damage the lungs and airways. Over time, this can lead to chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both—the two main types of COPD. In healthy lungs, the airways are elastic and stretchy and can easily inflate and deflate as you breathe. When you inhale, the airways open up, and the air sacs (alveoli) fill with air, expanding like tiny balloons. When you exhale, the air sacs relax and deflate,...
Healthline
Overview of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
MedicalXpress
Tips for recognizing, living with and preventing atrial fibrillation (AFib)
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
MedicalXpress
Screening teens for vaping history key to diagnosing lung disease during pandemic
The severity of a lung disease associated with e-cigarettes in teens decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hospitalizations from the disease continued to mount, according to a study of more than three dozen patients by UT Southwestern researchers published in Pediatric Pulmonology. The 13- to 18-year-olds in the study were...
psychologytoday.com
Cachexia: Disordered Eating as a Cancer Side Effect
Cancer cachexia develops during the late stages of cancer and includes symptoms of severe appetite loss, fatigue, and muscle wasting. High levels of inflammation are a possible cause of cancer cachexia. There are currently no cures for cancer cachexia and there are few effective treatments to manage it. Eating disorders...
labroots.com
Tzield: Newest Type 1 Diabetes Drug
Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is a autoimmune genetic disease that results in a person’s pancreas not making enough insulin to sustain themselves. Insulin helps the sugar from a meal enter your body's cells to be broken down into energy for the body to use. Without insulin, your body is not absorbing any sugar, nor is it breaking down sugar to create energy. Potential complications of untreated Type 1 diabetes include heart disease, kidney problems, delayed wound healing, eye problems, and more.
How Is COPD Diagnosed?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of chronic, progressive lung diseases that make it difficult to breathe. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the main types of COPD. COPD is diagnosed based on your signs and symptoms, history of smoking and exposure to lung irritants, family history, and test results. If you have symptoms of COPD or known risk factors, your healthcare provider may perform a physical examination and order tests—including spirometry (breathing test), blood work, imaging tests, and other lung function tests. If your primary care provider suspects you might have COPD, they may refer you to a pulmonologist—a doctor...
Postop White Matter Injury Rates Down Over Time for Neonates With Complex CHD
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For neonates with complex congenital heart disease (CHD), the rates of postoperative white matter injury (WMI) have decreased over time, according to a study published in the January issue of the Journal of…
MedicineNet.com
What Is Congenital Myasthenic Syndrome?
Congenital myasthenic syndrome (CMS) is a group of rare, congenital (at or near birth onset) hereditary conditions characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue (myasthenia) that worsen with physical exertion. The weakness typically begins in early childhood but can appear in adolescence or adulthood as well. CMS results from a neuromuscular junction defect.
What to know about heart disease
Cardiovascular or heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many Stroke Survivors Have Ongoing Irregular Heart Rhythms
THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- About 20% of people who survive what's called an ischemic stroke have irregular heart rhythms, which can lead to another stroke, researchers say.
Signs and Symptoms of Endometriosis
It's normal to experience some cramps during your period. But, severe pain and changes to your menstrual cycle, among other symptoms, can be signs of endometriosis.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Concussion Symptoms You May Not Expect
On top of the well-known symptoms you may experience after a head injury—including short-term memory deficits, difficulty focusing and concentrating, fatigue, noise and light sensitivity, headaches, vomiting or nausea, vision problems, balance issues, emotional dysregulation, and sleeping disturbances—there are a host of other lesser known effects to brain and body functioning that can occur. These symptoms can continue for months or even years, despite the severity of the injury.
Why Some Women Bleed Years Into Menopause
While menopause typically means the end of bleeding for most women, there are a few reasons why some may experience bleeding after menopause.
