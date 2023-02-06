Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
25+ Orlando Date IdeasSadie SmileyOrlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Related
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?
Just when I thought I really had started to get a hold on the what's what around Florida and feel like a real resident, someone or something comes along and pulls the rug out from under me and I get humbled (and intrigued) once more. Honestly, I think there are so many secrets and stories to learn about Florida's history that no one, not even people who've never stepped a toe out of the Sunshine State, will ever find out in their lifetime.
bungalower
Popular lobster roll concept coming to downtown Orlando
A popular lobster roll chain is coming to downtown Orlando in the former home of Embassy Irish Bar at 2 S. Orange Avenue [GMap]. The 1,924 SF unit will soon be home to Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls (Facebook | Website), which signed a 10-year lease according to Orlando Business Journal‘s Steven Ryzewski. The chain features a menu of seafood items and lobster-based sandwiches but the most popular item is its basic lobster roll, which uses just lemon, butter, mayo, and “maybe a little celery.”
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Responds to Proposed Reedy Creek CHANGES
Disney has been emblazoned in a battle over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and it all came to a head in the form of new legislation filed in Florida today. The new bill seeks to rename the district, provide for the continuation of some powers (like revenue collection), revise the selection of the Board of Supervisors, and more. The future of Reedy Creek remains unclear, but now, Disney has responded to the new legislation.
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando annual pass offer includes Aquatica add-on for free
ORLANDO, Fla. — For a limited time, SeaWorld is offering a two-for-one deal on annual passes for two of its theme parks. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 20, guests who buy a SeaWorld annual pass will get an Aquatica Orlando annual pass for free. Annual passes start at $168 for admission to both parks for 12 months with blockout dates, or $219 for unlimited admission with no blockout dates for 12 months.
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Passenger jet bound for Orlando struck by another jet at airport gate
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating how a flight to Orlando clipped another jet’s wing.
Zaxby’s to Open Orlando Location After Record Debut in St. Cloud
“We just had the third biggest opening day and week in company history at the new St. Cloud location we just recently opened,” Morris says, exuberant.
Orlando’s Museum of Illusions debuts after-hours, adult-only event ‘Life in Neon’
Spend nighttime wrapped like candy in a blue, blue neon glow
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
WATCH: UPS tractor-trailer crashes on side, blocks busy roadway in Orlando
Crews are working to clear a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer that overturned early Tuesday in Orlando.
click orlando
Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
fox35orlando.com
Watch: Alleged street racers caught doing donuts in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando residents are not happy about hearing loud street racing while they are trying to sleep. It's a quiet night, but over the weekend neighbors said a major intersection was blocked as a group of street racers took over the road. "Sounded like they were racing, full-blown like you’re at NASCAR they were cranking it," said Joe Gibson.
WESH
3 hospitalized after chlorine leak at Central Florida pool
On Wednesday, the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Dept. was called to the city pool in Farnsworth for a chlorine leak. Upon arrival at the location on Surprise Drive, crews found city employees trying to contain the leak. Officials say the leak came from a 250-gallon tank where a valve had...
Lansing Daily
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WESH
1 dead after crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
Cocktail Bar and Upscale Eatery to Debut in Sanford
“The decor will be new-age, contemporary, art deco and we are going to focus on craft cocktails, beers, and an actual food menu—light bites for hanging out, like tapas, and a limited menu of main entrees.”
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 2/6/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
Looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)
allears.net
3 Important CHANGES for Disney’s Reedy Creek District Revealed in New Bill
Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could soon CHANGE in some critical ways. We’ve been keeping a close eye out for updates about the RCID. Not long ago, we heard from the RCID leaders about the upcoming dissolution, and it was later revealed that a special legislative session could be held within the Florida legislature to address the RCID’s future. It was ultimately confirmed that Reedy Creek would be a matter on the radar for legislators meeting for a February 6th special session, and now a bill has been filed that shows us just what changes could be coming.
Comments / 0