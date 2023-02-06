Kelce brothers interview mom and dad on new podcast ahead of Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights has gained a lot of friction over the past few months.
Especially with both of their teams performing well and a Super Bowl matchup on the horizon.Why Kelce brother’s wife is bringing OB-GYN to Super Bowl
On Monday, they released a special edition podcast which featured their parents Ed and Donna Kelce.
During the podcast, they discussed with Donna Kelce the possibility of her doing the coin-flip for the Super Bowl after a petition was made for her to do so .
She had her second thoughts but said if her sons felt she wouldn’t be a distraction to them, she’d do it.
“I would, if the two of you say that it would not be a distraction,” Donna Kelce said.
Travis also asked their dad who he was going to speak to first after the game between him and Jason.Who are the brothers playing in the Super Bowl?
“Probably the loser, somebody’s gonna feel pretty crummy,” Ed Kelce said.
Win or lose, it will be quite the experience for the Kelce parents. You can watch the full episode of the podcast on YouTube here .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0