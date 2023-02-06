ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment

MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New Addition

The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022 season with great results, despite their disappointing showing in the Playoffs, compiling a 13-4 record, good for first place in the NFC North. Now, they are hoping to improve upon an area of weakness for the team and improve their progression into the next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL world reacts to Vikings' hiring of DC Brian Flores

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' recent hiring of Brian Flores as the team's new defensive coordinator has generated plenty of reaction from the NFL world. RELATED: Vikings hire Brian Flores as new defensive coordinatorDespite the team's 13-4 record, Minnesota was bounced from the first round of the playoffs, with the defense that struggled all season taking most of the blame. The move to hire Flores is seen as a first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.Reactions to the hire have been overwhelmingly positive. Here's a collection of reactions from NFL players, former players and more:Flores interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job and received interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos to take over as a defensive coordinator. Ultimately, Flores lands in Minnesota, which had the second-worst defense last season in terms of total yards allowed per game (388.7).Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was a one-and-done with the Vikings. The straw that broke the camel's back was the Vikings' postseason loss to the Giants, as Minnesota's defense surrendered 31 points, 431 yards of total offense and allowed New York to average 6.3 yards per play. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

