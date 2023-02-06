ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville

21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Michael Parks charged with pushing roommate during argument

28-year-old Michael Parks is charged with the domestic assault of his roommate, Alexis Williams. During an argument on February 6, she says Parks pushed her with both hands as she walked from the driveway to the home and stood in her way. She called the police and stated she felt assaulted. Parks was transported to jail.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Judge Grants Motion to Produce Communications in Cold Murder Case

A judge granted a motion to produce any communications between Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and law enforcement related to the murder case against two women accused of a 2006 murder in Christian County. Lashanda Bell and her attorney, Doug Moore, along with co-defendant Annastaja Hathaway and her attorney, Brandi...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation

Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Liquor store frustrated with thefts

Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hopkinsville Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Weapons Charge

A Hopkinsville man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon. 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans was given the 33-month sentence which will include a three-year term of supervised release. According to court records, Evans possessed a pistol in 2020 after...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

