1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
Victim dies following Hendersonville shooting; suspect on the run after police chase ends in Nashville
Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville.
Clarksville man believed to have played a part in fatal stabbing of missing Florida man
A Clarksville man was taken into custody last week after detectives said they connected him with the murder of 28-year-old Gianni Coto, who went missing from Tamarac, Florida in late January.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
clarksvilletoday.com
Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville
21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
clarksvilletoday.com
Michael Parks charged with pushing roommate during argument
28-year-old Michael Parks is charged with the domestic assault of his roommate, Alexis Williams. During an argument on February 6, she says Parks pushed her with both hands as she walked from the driveway to the home and stood in her way. She called the police and stated she felt assaulted. Parks was transported to jail.
Man facing aggravated burglary charges after thefts from short-term rentals in North Nashville
A convicted burglar has been arrested in connection with break-ins at multiple short-term rental homes in North Nashville over the past month.
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
U-Haul: Hendersonville U-Haul wasn’t stolen after all
A U-Haul reported stolen out of Hendersonville wasn't actually stolen after all.
Cheatham County officers stop fleeing BMW with spike strip
There were some tense moments Monday night for Cheatham County authorities after the driver of a BMW refused to stop and led officers on a dangerous pursuit for close to 10 miles.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 8
Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list was updated this week to include a man believed to have caused a deadly crash while driving over 100 mph in a stolen car.
wkdzradio.com
Judge Grants Motion to Produce Communications in Cold Murder Case
A judge granted a motion to produce any communications between Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and law enforcement related to the murder case against two women accused of a 2006 murder in Christian County. Lashanda Bell and her attorney, Doug Moore, along with co-defendant Annastaja Hathaway and her attorney, Brandi...
Judge slams Metro Police and DA over wrongful incarceration of innocent man
In rare rebuke from bench, Mark Fishburn calls law enforcement actions in Paul Shane Garrett case “malfeasance,” which led to $1.2 million settlement with Metro.
whopam.com
Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation
Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
clarksvillenow.com
Home invasion slaying: Woodson found not guilty in robbery that left intruder, victim dead
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lone suspect who didn’t take a plea in a 2021 home invasion slaying has been found not guilty by a Montgomery County jury. A jury found Richard “Kenny” Woodson not guilty of first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary charges at the end of the trial on Jan. 30.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
Goodlettsville grandmother held at gunpoint in brazen home invasion
A woman in her 70s is now haunted by a horrible crime, and detectives are asking for the public’s help in solving it.
WSMV
Gallatin Police search for 2 accused of breaking into cars at Civic Center
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two men who were accused of several vehicle burglaries at the Gallatin Civic Center. Eric Mondesir and Khalil Pass allegedly went to the Civic Center on Jan. 20 at 210 Albert Gallatin...
WKRN
Liquor store frustrated with thefts
Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Weapons Charge
A Hopkinsville man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon. 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans was given the 33-month sentence which will include a three-year term of supervised release. According to court records, Evans possessed a pistol in 2020 after...
