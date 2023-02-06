ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Seven-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Announces Retirement From NFL

A talented NFL player is calling it a career. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green went to social media to announce his retirement from the league. The 34-year-old announced the news after recording a career-low in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. "I've never been a man of many words,...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana

The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable.  Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
SEATTLE, WA
12 News

NFL acknowledges Native lands, tribal representation

PHOENIX — Ty Lodgepole's grandma doesn't know who the Black Eyed Peas are. She knows her grandson performed with them, but that doesn't mean as much if you don't know the band. But you better believe she knows what the Super Bowl is. "Once I mentioned the Super Bowl,"...
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

Brock Purdy gets drafted 4th overall in ESPN’s 2022 NFL re-draft

ESPN does annual re-drafts after each season, where the beat writer for every team has the benefit of hindsight. How much of a surprise would it be to know 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was taken No. 4 overall by none other than Robert Saleh and the New York Jets?. Original...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Reveals When Kyler Murray Will Return To Field

During the second half of the 2022 regular season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. He then underwent successful surgery in early January. Unfortunately, Murray's injury will most likely sideline him for the start of the 2023 season.  While on The Pat McAfee Show this ...
GLENDALE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy