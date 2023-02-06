Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture
Seven-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Announces Retirement From NFL
A talented NFL player is calling it a career. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green went to social media to announce his retirement from the league. The 34-year-old announced the news after recording a career-low in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. "I've never been a man of many words,...
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn't want to work with Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
NFL legend and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice at the Super Bowl Experience on Tuesday and Arizona Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray to be very interesting. When asked about why Payton, a former Fox analyst, didn't take the Cardinals' coaching job,...
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana
The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable. Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
NFL acknowledges Native lands, tribal representation
PHOENIX — Ty Lodgepole's grandma doesn't know who the Black Eyed Peas are. She knows her grandson performed with them, but that doesn't mean as much if you don't know the band. But you better believe she knows what the Super Bowl is. "Once I mentioned the Super Bowl,"...
Moderated conversation with Super Bowl LVII performers
Several artists performing at Super Bowl LVII, including Rihanna and Chris Stapleton, speak during a moderated conversation in Phoenix.
msn.com
Brock Purdy gets drafted 4th overall in ESPN’s 2022 NFL re-draft
ESPN does annual re-drafts after each season, where the beat writer for every team has the benefit of hindsight. How much of a surprise would it be to know 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was taken No. 4 overall by none other than Robert Saleh and the New York Jets?. Original...
Ian Rapoport Reveals When Kyler Murray Will Return To Field
During the second half of the 2022 regular season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. He then underwent successful surgery in early January. Unfortunately, Murray's injury will most likely sideline him for the start of the 2023 season. While on The Pat McAfee Show this ...
2 Reported Finalists Named For Arizona Cardinals Coaching Job
Albert Breer of The MMQB identified three finalists for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching position Sunday night. But one of them now appears to be off the table. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brian Flores is accepting the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator role. Breer said Flores, who ...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 location: Site, stadium history, start time, date for Super Bowl 57
It's almost here and the excitement is growing. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, the Chiefs first...
