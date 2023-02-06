Read full article on original website
Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress
Blac Chyna's mom is NOT a fan of the way her daughter dressed for the Grammy Awards ... ripping her child's fashion choice as "horrendous." Tokyo Toni tells TMZ ... Chyna's outfit, an all black one-piece body suit decked out in rhinestones and feathers, was a "horrible" look -- and she's seriously questioning her daughter's decision.
Family Hustle: T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Shows Off Her Vocal Chops In ‘Lift Me Up’ Cover
Could there be another heir to the musical dynasty that is T.I. & Tiny?
Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued for $750,000 After He Allegedly Punched Security Guard in Face – Report
Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been hit with a lawsuit from a security guard who claimed that he was allegedly punched in the face by Kenneth. According to a report by The Blast, published on Friday (Feb. 3), Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who resides in Germany, filed new documents in Los Angeles, demanding $753,958.51 from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for damages he suffered after he was allegedly attacked by Kenneth. The addendum is connected to a January 2022 lawsuit filed by Weidenmuller, who is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.
New Video Appears to Capture Cardi B Breaking Up Migos Grammys Fight
Video evidence has emerged that appears to confirm Migos rappers Quavo and Offset did indeed get into a fight backstage at the Grammys ahead of the “In Memoriam” performance that Quavo ultimately took on alone. In new footage obtained by TMZ, rapper Cardi B, who’s married to Offset, can be heard screaming “Both of y’all are wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” She can then be heard yelling at someone else to shut the fuck up. Offset denied a fight took place in a tweet yesterday: “What tf look like fighting my brother,” he wrote. Read it at TMZ
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef
J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up. The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with...
Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Seemingly Confirms She Had A 5th Baby
Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry‘s ex and father of two of her children, has seemingly revealed that she has recently given birth. He did so while letting his thoughts loose under a since-deleted Instagram comment on Feb. 8 that can be seen below. “At this point it ain’t about the kids..she doin too much… on here and behind the scenes…running to the internet for validation because her fans enable her behavior,” his rant began.
50 Cent Understands When Nicki Minaj Gets Upset, Says Cardi B Is Living “The American Dream”
In a recent digital cover story with Billboard, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson pulled back the curtains on building his media empire. While discussing topics like working with Dr. Dre and Eminem and having a plethora of his own “rap beefs,” Jackson also shared his thoughts about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s dynamic, two of the biggest rappers to come out of New York City since Fif’s 2003 debut. “Hip-hop culture makes you battle,” he said to Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre. “I love Nicki Minaj, but the funny sh*t is, I like watching her when she’s upset. I like that because she has...
Erykah Badu poses with her daughter Puma, 18, for sensational Vogue cover shoot
The American singer, 51, showed off her signature sense of style while posing on a sun-soaked beach as she appeared as Vogue's March cover star.
DMX’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Launches GoFundMe For Documentary On Drug Addiction
DMX wrestled with drug addiction for most of his adult life—and it ultimately killed him. The Ruff Ryders legend died at White Plains Hospital in April 2021 following a cocaine-induced heart attack. He was just 50 years old. DMX left behind a fiancée and several children, including 10-year-old Sonovah Hillman Jr. The rapper’s death has […]
Beyonce’s Stylist Reveals She Rocked Her ‘Natural Curly Hair’ At Roc Nation Brunch
Beyoncé has slayed her golden tresses for decades and just like the rest of is, the queen has been rocking protective styles to protect her tresses. In the ’90s, it wasn’t uncommon to see her sporting micro and individual braided hairstyles. “The Brown Skin Girl” singer was om to lace fronts—just like the King of Pop Michael Jackason before they became mainstream. Her mother Tina Knowles has often posted on social media combing through her daughter’s tresses to show that the girl has some serious length.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Glimpse Of Her Son In A Dalmatian Onesie: Watch
The Kardashian mommas are notorious for wanting to keep their newborns out of the spotlight, which is why Khloe Kardashian‘s latest Instagram Story is all the more special! On Monday, the Good American founder shared a rare video of her son, six mos., in an adorable cow-themed onesie! Her baby (whose name is not publicly known) was pictured in his beige car seat complete with a fuzzy white blanket while his momma recorded him sweetly moving his tiny legs.
Ice-T Was Initially Hesitant To Perform During GRAMMYs Hip-Hop Tribute
Ice-T was one of the many beloved rappers to blaze the 2023 GRAMMYs stage during its Hip-Hop 50th anniversary tribute performance. The 64-year-old has now revealed that he was initially hesitant to make the trip and be part of the momentous occasion. “Questlove calls me up and he says, ‘All right, you gotta come to L.A. this weekend… It’s a big performance, I got you in the lineup,'” the Law & Order star told ET. “And I was still hesitant ’cause it’s a long travel, but then he says, ‘You don’t want to be sitting at home watching this show, saying you should’ve been there....
Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
Defense Lawyers Suggest Drake Had Role In XXXTentacion’s Murder, Twitter Reacts
Drake has been suggested as a potential key player in the 2018 killing of XXXTentacion by the defense team of three men on trial for the death of the “Moonlight” rapper. They propose it was an alleged beef between the Canadian megastar and XXXTentacion, which may have led to the latter’s Florida 2018 slaying, but […]
The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser
On Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hip-hop pioneer Dr. Dre was honored with an award that will newly bear his name – the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The honor is a project of the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, which debuted the Global Impact Award last year, simply as such. The Collective was established after the mass protests of 2020, fueled by the murder of George Floyd and the killing of Breonna Taylor by police. And for some, Dre’s moniker upon this award also fuels indignance — because for several women who have accused the...
Eminem's Brother Says Rapper Was 'The Best Role Model'
Eminem’s younger brother has showered the Detroit rap icon in praise, referring to Slim Shady as “the best role model” he had when he decided to have kids. Nathan Kane Mathers spoke about his relationship with Eminem on the podcast Just a Little Shady, which is hosted by the rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
