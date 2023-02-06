Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiow.com
Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann/Thursday February 9th
Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream. North Union Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM LM Video Stream. Iowa State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia 5:00 PM Airtime 6:05 PM Tipoff KIOW. Thursday, February 9th. 1A Regional Basketball GT-RA at North Iowa 7:00 PM KIOW. 1A...
KIMT
LD's Filing Station says it will reopen 'soon' in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A popular North Iowa restaurant closed by arson says it is reopening soon. LD’s Filing Station was shut down after a fire was set inside the restaurant by Lil’Robert Vincent Barns of Mason City. Law enforcement says Barnes stole a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, 2022, set a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, 2022, and set a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20, 2022.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
KIMT
Possible threat sends law enforcement to Albert Lea schools
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement responded Wednesday to a possible threat to Albert Lea Area Schools. After a call that referred to a possible threat, law enforcement was sent to district buildings as a precaution. The school district says after it was determined there was no threat to student safety, classes resumed with minimal disruption.
kiow.com
Winnebago Board Considers 28E Agreement with Hancock County
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors considered an amended agreement between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Hancock County currently houses their inmates in the Winnebago County Jail. There were some minor changes in housing fees according to Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.
kiow.com
Garner Sets Max Levy Hearing
The City Council of Garner has set a date and time for the max property tax levy hearing. According to Mayor Tim Schmidt, the hearing is necessary for Garner residents to understand and know about the levy. Schmidt wants Garner residents to attend the meeting to understand the “hows” and...
kchanews.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
superhits1027.com
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
kiow.com
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
KIMT
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
kiow.com
Belmond Police Numbers are Reducing
The Belmond Police Department is beginning to lose officers due to a number of reasons. KIOW’s Tony Andrews explained that the Belmond City Council is aware of the situation.
kiow.com
Kossuth Board Discusses Installing GPS Systems
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors met to discuss the possibility of installing GPS systems on all county vehicles. Supervisor Kyle Stecker explained that he had looked into what it would take to get the idea off the ground. The prices were quoted by Verizon. The board was exploring options...
kiow.com
Belmond-Klemme Schools Strive Beyond the Athletic Arena
This past weekend, the Belmond-Klemme Community Schools acting group who received a Division One rating at the state speech contest in Waterloo. Kristina Garza, Lily Aguilera, and Kara Rickey were given highest marks for their performance of “Anchorwoman”. The school’s jazz band has also gone to state which...
kiow.com
Forest City Council Addresses Municipal Violation Fines
The Forest City Council addressed in its most recent meeting the current fines attached to municipal violations. Presently, Animals at Large, Improper disposal of solid waste, open burning, prohibited materials disposal, debris on the street, dumping snow on the streets, storing junk and junked vehicles, and prohibited nuisances are subject to $25 fines.
KIMT
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
KGLO News
Mason City council to consider development agreement with EVCO Holdings for golf car manufacturing facility
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider approving a development agreement between the city and the company transforming the former ShopKo building into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing facility. EVCO Holdings LLC in September announced they were intending to purchase the former...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
Comments / 0