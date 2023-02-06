The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has indicated they will be seeking a liquor license for the Shoshone Rose Casino four miles north of Lander, according to The Ranger and Lander Journal. Currently, there are no liquor licenses on the Wind River Reservation. Alejandra Robinson, Public Relations Director for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe said the COVID pandemic had put added stress on businesses, including the casino, and having the ability to attract events and conventions to the hotel would be the reason for the request. The request has not yet been submitted.

LANDER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO