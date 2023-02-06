Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers
WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
wrrnetwork.com
Liquor License on the WRIR Being Considered for Casino
The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has indicated they will be seeking a liquor license for the Shoshone Rose Casino four miles north of Lander, according to The Ranger and Lander Journal. Currently, there are no liquor licenses on the Wind River Reservation. Alejandra Robinson, Public Relations Director for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe said the COVID pandemic had put added stress on businesses, including the casino, and having the ability to attract events and conventions to the hotel would be the reason for the request. The request has not yet been submitted.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
county10.com
Fremont County Arrests: February 6, 2023
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency. Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Al Simpson Recalls His Dad Was Upset At The Corner Of Simpson And ‘Millard’ – Doh!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Al Simpson is always good for a story or two. His story about the legendary hotelier Harold Del Monte is classic, which I will discuss below…. Al called me recently to get the address of Jim Angell’s family so he could...
