The Super Bowl is fast approaching, so it’s time to get in the know about the halftime show.In case you aren’t particularly sporty, the Super Bowl is the annual final playoff of the National Football League (NFL) that crowns the league champion.This year’s match is on Sunday 12 February, and will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale in Arizona.The halftime show is the performance that takes place in the interval of the game. It is arguably the biggest annual music performance in the US.The slot has seen iconic performances from the likes of The Rolling Stones,...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO