ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
XXL Mag

Jay-Z to Perform at 2023 Grammys After Rocky History

Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott

Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.  The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.  And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
The FADER

Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys

For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
KSDK

Shakira is the favorite to accompany Rihanna in the Super Bowl halftime show

PHOENIX — Popular Colombian singer Shakira has been voted the favorite of many to accompany Rihanna in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. According to a Billboard poll, fans were asked to vote for their favorite special guest to join Ri on stage, with Shakira leading the way by far. In the poll there were artists like Eminen, Drake, Jay-Z and Cold Play among others.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Independent

Super Bowl 2023: What time is the halftime show and how to watch in the UK

The Super Bowl is fast approaching, so it’s time to get in the know about the halftime show.In case you aren’t particularly sporty, the Super Bowl is the annual final playoff of the National Football League (NFL) that crowns the league champion.This year’s match is on Sunday 12 February, and will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale in Arizona.The halftime show is the performance that takes place in the interval of the game. It is arguably the biggest annual music performance in the US.The slot has seen iconic performances from the likes of The Rolling Stones,...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be live on Sunday, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will  include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a...
CBS Sports

Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show: Get to know the nine-time Grammy winner ahead of Super Bowl LVII performance

For some, Super Bowl LVII is less of a game played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs and more of a Rihanna concert. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at halftime of the big game in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. The pop star has been generally quiet lately when it comes to her music career, so this is a major moment for her fans and for the music scene in general.
GLENDALE, AZ
Rough Draft Atlanta

NE-YO to perform at Atlanta Hawks halftime show Feb. 26

Grammy Award-winning artist NE-YO will perform at halftime when the Atlanta Hawks goes up against Brooklyn on Feb. 26 at State Farm Arena. The game, presented by Emory Healthcare, will tip off early at 3 p.m. “I appreciate the Atlanta Hawks for their commitment to blending music, sports and entertainment together,” NE-YO said in a […] The post NE-YO to perform at Atlanta Hawks halftime show Feb. 26 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop

Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
XXL Mag

Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch

It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy