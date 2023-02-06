ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

‘Breaking Good?’ Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite to cook up batches of snacks in new commercial

By Scott R. Axelrod
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Whatever Happened To Lydia From Breaking Bad?

Lydia Rodarte-Quayle doesn't appear on AMC's "Breaking Bad" until the fifth and final season. However, the extremely anxious Madrigal employee and former partner in Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) drug operation turns out to be crucial to the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston). After Walt kills Fring, Lydia helps Walt,...
Collider

Walter White & Jesse Pinkman Are Back in PopCorner's 'Breaking Bad' Super Bowl Ad

Ten years after Breaking Bad concluded, Walt and Jesse are back in business. Steering away from their usual line of work, the iconic duo have expanded their market in a new PopCorners ad for the Super Bowl, where they can be seen cooking chips. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returned to reprise their beloved roles for the commercial, which is a short parody of the first season finale of the show. Cranston previously appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Esurance back in 2015, a week before the premiere of the successful Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
The Independent

Bryan Cranston makes Breaking Bad ‘retirement’ claim

Bryan Cranston has made an announcement regarding Breaking Bad.The actor played Walter White in the hit AMC series, and has returned as the character in several different spin-off projects.These include the sequel film El Camino, focused on Jesse Pinkman, the character played by Cranston’s co-star Aaron Paul, and prequel Better Call Saul starring Bob Odenkirk. Cranston has also reprised the role for an SNL sketch as well as a tie-in adverts, a PopCorners-themed one of which will arrive during the Super Bowl on Sunday (12 February).However, according to the actor, this could very well be his last appearance as...
Looper

Why Toby From Young Sheldon Looks So Familiar

It seems that Sheldon Cooper has yet another rival to worry about. "Young Sheldon" Season 6, Episode 11, titled "Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest," sees the fledgling genius in a tough spot, as he finds out his college is using his brilliant idea for an advanced digital database without him. Instead, the university has hired Toby, an impressionable computer whiz who finds himself embroiled in the conflict as Sheldon uses some underhanded tactics of his own to work against the school.
thedigitalfix.com

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul used to eat Breaking Bad’s blue meth

Bryan Cranston and his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul ate the fake blue meth that was used on the TV series. With Cranston and Paul as its leads, Breaking Bad is regarded as one of the greatest drama series of all time. The show follows their two characters Walter White...
murphysmultiverse.com

‘Constantine’ Sequel Still Moving Ahead at Warner Bros.

DC Studios officially unveiled its official slate earlier this month and noticeably absent was the previously announced Constantine sequel with Keanu Reeves. The film’s absence led many to believe the film was no longer in development, however, that does not look to be the case. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
Collider

Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status

A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Revive ‘Breaking Bad’ for PopCorners’ Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

“Breaking Bad” is back — though not in the way you’d expect. The award-winning AMC drama’s stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have revived their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in PopCorners’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial. In the “Breaking Good” commercial, Cranston and Paul reprise their roles to create PopCorners — chips that are a healthier, low-fat alternative to fried potato chips and popcorn — in an RV in the desert, similarly to how their characters created hard drugs in the original show from 2008-2013. Emphasizing PopCorners’ healthy elements, seven flavors and the anticipated desire for the snack, the duo...
ARIZONA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy