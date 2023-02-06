Read full article on original website
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Atlanta residents react to reassigning beat officers to guard APD training facility site
ATLANTA - Officers from the Atlanta Police Department will be shifting from street duty to guard duty at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center for an indefinite period of time. FOX 5 has learned 30 on-duty officers will be stationed at the DeKalb County property every day. Some homeowners do...
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
Cox Brothers Funeral Home damaged in fire | The history found in its aftermath
ATLANTA — It was a place to honor the victims of lynchings, give the community an opportunity to pay respect to the legacies of Civil Rights leaders and bury Black bodies when no one else would. That history caught fire and on Monday, crews were cleaning up the aftermath at Atlanta's historic Cox Brothers Funeral Home.
Mableton pushing ahead towards cityhood, neighbors still showing concerns
The City of Mableton will soon have a mayor and six city council members.
Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski remembers friend Michael Gidewon
ATLANTA - A memorial has been growing for the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW. Atlanta police say he suffered from at least one gunshot wound.
Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance
ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance. That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members. Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.
Over a decade later, Atlanta Public Schools cheating case heads back to court
HobNob Neighborhood Tavern talks about Super Bowl Sunday. Black History Month : ANF+ talks with So Creamalicious owner Chef Liz Rogers. Black History Month: ANF+ talks with Creamalicious Ice Creams owner Chef Liz Rogers, the first African American woman to launch a national ice cream brand. Vanpooling gaining momentum in...
Historic Cobb County bridge’s protective beam hit once again, this time by rental truck
The Cobb County Department of Transportation had crews on the scene on Wednesday morning, working to repair the beam and reopen the road.
Body cam footage of shooting outside future Atlanta training facility released
$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
Atlanta Mourns Passing of Former First Lady of the City of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
One of Atlanta’s most beloved figures has dies. Bunnie Jackson Ransom, first wife of famed Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson dies on Friday, Jan. 27 surrounded by family and friends in Atlanta. Bunnie Jackson Ransom was no ordinary girl. She was an adventurer, an explorer, and a dreamer. She had...
Speed cameras to be installed in Atlanta school zones
Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children. On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don’t secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger. Updated: 6 hours ago. The money must be sent back...
'Will be truly missed' | Former employee of Atlanta entertainment executive in disbelief over his death
ATLANTA — Shockwaves over the murder of nightclub owner Michael Gidewon continue to ripple across metro Atlanta. Kellen Marcus worked for Gidewon for 7 years at three of his different establishments, including where he was the co-owner of Republic Lounge in West Midtown. He said he's still in shock over the death of a man who always tried to help him.
These defining African American sites in Atlanta showcase Black history and its future
Atlanta has made a name for itself as a “Black mecca,” where economic opportunities for this underrepresented group have historically flourished. Atlanta is known for a rich history of Black wealth in the United States, establishing itself prominently after its post-Civil War and post-Confederacy past. It is by no means a coincidence that some of the world’s most well-known Black leaders hail from Atlanta and that some of the best historically Black colleges are also located in Atlanta.
‘RHOC’ Alum Slade Smiley’s Son Grayson Dead at 22
Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, son of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Slade Smiley, has died. He was 22. Scenes from Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School to honor Harris, the Atlanta Braves' National League Rookie of the Year, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves star honored with Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School.
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
East Point parents, students left in limbo over potential school closure
EAST POINT, Ga. - Hundreds of Fulton County parents are kids are now in limbo fighting to save their charter school from shutting down. The Fulton County School System has recommended the board not renew the contract of Rise Charter School in East Point. The parents of students at the...
Young father drives ‘friend’ to gas station. Friend turns around and shoots him to death, steals car
College Park Police would only confirm the gunman who shot her son was in the car he arrived in.
911 calls reveals chaotic moments after Republic Lounge co-owner shot
ATLANTA — Moments after co-owner Michael Gidewon was shot in the head outside of the Republic Lounge, people who witnessed the aftermath called for help. New 911 calls shed light on those who tried to help the Republic Lounge owner as he fought for his life. Gidewon, a husband...
