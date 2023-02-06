ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Decatur woman appears on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Karen Webb-Smith from Decatur appeared on today’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal.”. Karen tells Atlanta News First that she won on the show. The episode aired at 10 a.m Feb.8. The show is based on deals offered to members of...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski remembers friend Michael Gidewon

ATLANTA - A memorial has been growing for the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW. Atlanta police say he suffered from at least one gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Citizens voice concern over Atlanta returning $10 million in rental assistance

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders will try to secure new funding for rental assistance. That is what chief finance official Mohamed Balla told Atlanta City Council members. Those local legislators were peppered with questions on Monday about $10 million of COVID relief funds that did not get distributed to families facing eviction.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Over a decade later, Atlanta Public Schools cheating case heads back to court

HobNob Neighborhood Tavern talks about Super Bowl Sunday. Black History Month : ANF+ talks with So Creamalicious owner Chef Liz Rogers. Black History Month: ANF+ talks with Creamalicious Ice Creams owner Chef Liz Rogers, the first African American woman to launch a national ice cream brand. Vanpooling gaining momentum in...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Body cam footage of shooting outside future Atlanta training facility released

$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Speed cameras to be installed in Atlanta school zones

Proposed Senate bill seeks to keep guns out of the hands of children. On Tuesday, 10 Georgia Senate Democrats sponsored a bill to penalize family members if they don’t secure or lock a firearm around someone 17 or younger. Updated: 6 hours ago. The money must be sent back...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

These defining African American sites in Atlanta showcase Black history and its future

Atlanta has made a name for itself as a “Black mecca,” where economic opportunities for this underrepresented group have historically flourished. Atlanta is known for a rich history of Black wealth in the United States, establishing itself prominently after its post-Civil War and post-Confederacy past. It is by no means a coincidence that some of the world’s most well-known Black leaders hail from Atlanta and that some of the best historically Black colleges are also located in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

‘RHOC’ Alum Slade Smiley’s Son Grayson Dead at 22

Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, son of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Slade Smiley, has died. He was 22. Scenes from Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School to honor Harris, the Atlanta Braves' National League Rookie of the Year, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves star honored with Michael Harris II Day at Stockbridge High School.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

