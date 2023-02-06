Atlanta has made a name for itself as a “Black mecca,” where economic opportunities for this underrepresented group have historically flourished. Atlanta is known for a rich history of Black wealth in the United States, establishing itself prominently after its post-Civil War and post-Confederacy past. It is by no means a coincidence that some of the world’s most well-known Black leaders hail from Atlanta and that some of the best historically Black colleges are also located in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO