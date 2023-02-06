Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Section of Canby Lane near Wesley Chapel Road to be closed Feb. 9
DECATUR, GA– Canby Lane, between Wesley Chapel Road and the cul de sac, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, to facilitate the point repair on a sanitary sewer line at 4177 Canby Lane. Road closure and detour signs will be placed...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Speed cameras to be installed in Decatur school zones
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur city leaders just approved putting speed cameras in several school zones in an effort to slow drivers down. Authorities warn motorists to remember to follow all driving safety protocols in or out of a school zone. You’ll see cameras popping up near Westchester...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
accesswdun.com
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Price Road in North Hall
Officials in Hall County say Price Road was shut down in both directions for multiple hours after an 18-wheeler truck overturned in the roadway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred in the area of Dudley Hill Road and Lawson Robinson Road. No injuries were reported and the roadway...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta has some of the country’s worst trucking bottlenecks, study says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has some of the country’s worst trucking bottlenecks, according to a study by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). The study ranked highways using “an extensive database of freight truck GPS data,” including average speed, peak average speed and the change in...
Historic Cobb County bridge’s protective beam hit once again, this time by rental truck
The Cobb County Department of Transportation had crews on the scene on Wednesday morning, working to repair the beam and reopen the road.
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
Driver crashes into school bus, speeds off, DeKalb police say
A car that crashed into a school bus fled the scene on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police.
Car Crash Closes Jiles Road in Kennesaw
KENNESAW — A traffic alert has been issued by the Kennesaw Police Department regarding a car crash with injuries at the intersection of Jiles Road and Baker Road. According to the police, Jiles Road west bound will be shut down until further notice. Motorists should avoid the area while...
Sandy Springs approves $50.7 million for police headquarters construction
Sandy Springs approved a $50.7 million design development budget for the city’s future police headquarters and municipal court building at 620 Morgan Falls Road. City Council members, sitting in their dual role as the Public Facilities Authority, approved the budget during a Feb. 7 meeting. Construction should begin in June, Dave Wells, director of Facilities/Capital […] The post Sandy Springs approves $50.7 million for police headquarters construction appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Construction crew seen at future site of Atlanta public training facility
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Constructions crews were on the ground Monday morning at the proposed site of the police training facility in DeKalb County. There was a heavy police presence in the area as crews began clearing debris. Controversy has enveloped the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station. It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing. Atlanta News First is still working to find...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police find human remains near downtown Calhoun
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police confirmed to Atlanta News First that human remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street on Monday. According to the Calhoun Police Department, the remains were discovered by detectives who were conducting a search of the area as part of an investigation.
Bullet-ridden car crashes in Midtown Atlanta, police say
A bullet-ridden car was found on a busy Midtown Atlanta street on Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.
MARTA to partially suspend Red Line for track replacement work
MARTA will suspend rail service south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service Wednesday, Feb. 22 for track replacement work.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents react to reassigning beat officers to guard APD training facility site
ATLANTA - Officers from the Atlanta Police Department will be shifting from street duty to guard duty at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center for an indefinite period of time. FOX 5 has learned 30 on-duty officers will be stationed at the DeKalb County property every day. Some homeowners do...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
2 residents taken to hospital, house destroyed after Gwinnett fire
Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a house fire in Gwinnett County, authorities said....
atlantaagentmagazine.com
BeltLine seeks developer for residential project along future Buckhead section of trail
Atlanta BeltLine Inc. is seeking a developer for a multifamily project with a significant affordable-housing component on a prime spot along the future Northeast Trail in Buckhead. The request for proposal calls for a mixed-income community that creates “as much density as possible, while maximizing affordable units across diverse income...
