ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Common Ground News

Section of Canby Lane near Wesley Chapel Road to be closed Feb. 9

DECATUR, GA– Canby Lane, between Wesley Chapel Road and the cul de sac, will be closed to through-traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, to facilitate the point repair on a sanitary sewer line at 4177 Canby Lane. Road closure and detour signs will be placed...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Speed cameras to be installed in Decatur school zones

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Decatur city leaders just approved putting speed cameras in several school zones in an effort to slow drivers down. Authorities warn motorists to remember to follow all driving safety protocols in or out of a school zone. You’ll see cameras popping up near Westchester...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Price Road in North Hall

Officials in Hall County say Price Road was shut down in both directions for multiple hours after an 18-wheeler truck overturned in the roadway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred in the area of Dudley Hill Road and Lawson Robinson Road. No injuries were reported and the roadway...
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta has some of the country’s worst trucking bottlenecks, study says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta has some of the country’s worst trucking bottlenecks, according to a study by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). The study ranked highways using “an extensive database of freight truck GPS data,” including average speed, peak average speed and the change in...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Car Crash Closes Jiles Road in Kennesaw

KENNESAW — A traffic alert has been issued by the Kennesaw Police Department regarding a car crash with injuries at the intersection of Jiles Road and Baker Road. According to the police, Jiles Road west bound will be shut down until further notice. Motorists should avoid the area while...
KENNESAW, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Sandy Springs approves $50.7 million for police headquarters construction

Sandy Springs approved a $50.7 million design development budget for the city’s future police headquarters and municipal court building at 620 Morgan Falls Road. City Council members, sitting in their dual role as the Public Facilities Authority, approved the budget during a Feb. 7 meeting. Construction should begin in June, Dave Wells, director of Facilities/Capital […] The post Sandy Springs approves $50.7 million for police headquarters construction appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Construction crew seen at future site of Atlanta public training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Constructions crews were on the ground Monday morning at the proposed site of the police training facility in DeKalb County. There was a heavy police presence in the area as crews began clearing debris. Controversy has enveloped the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Midtown MARTA station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at an Atlanta MARTA station. It happened overnight at the Midtown station off 10th Street. Officials say it was a domestic dispute that led to the stabbing. Atlanta News First is still working to find...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police find human remains near downtown Calhoun

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calhoun police confirmed to Atlanta News First that human remains were found in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street on Monday. According to the Calhoun Police Department, the remains were discovered by detectives who were conducting a search of the area as part of an investigation.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy