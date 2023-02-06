Read full article on original website
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Rose Calls Anthony Davis Petty And Jealous For Sitting During LeBron James' Big Shot
Jalen Rose is not a fan of Anthony Davis' decision.
Danish forward Marqus Marion talks Wake Forest commitment
Wake Forest landed their second commit in the senior class in Danish forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion. Marion committed to the program yesterday and has been heavily pursued by the staff over this past year. “I committed to Wake Forest because I felt like the interest they’ve shown over the past...
NHL Stadium Series prep begins with conversion of NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium
The Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals will play the league’s 2023 Stadium Series outdoor game at the Wolfpack’s football home on Feb. 18.
Sidwell Friends star Jadyn Donovan: 'Duke was honestly one of the hardest decisions I had to make'
Jadyn Donovan, a five-star guard from Sidwell Friends School (D.C.), recently shared her thoughts with SBLive Sports on women's basketball media coverage, recruiting and why she committed to Duke. Donovan is one of the top scorers for Sidwell Friends, the No. 2 team in the SBLive Sports ...
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
Kevin Keatts raves about personality, productivity of DJ Burns
Kevin Keatts had nothing but positivity radiating when speaking of NC State star DJ Burns. Burns has been on fire recently, as is averaging 11.9 points and 5.0 rebounds on the season for the Wolfpack. After NC State’s game against Virginia on Tuesday, Keatts spoke about the personality and positivity Burns brings to the team.
NC State Newsstand: Pack baseball announces national TV slate
NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. TheWolfpacker.com’s Thursday Morning Newsstand. NC State...
