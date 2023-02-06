WWE Raw Picks Up Five Wrestlers From WWE SmackDown

WWE shook up its rosters on Monday by sending five of the Friday Night SmackDown stars over to Monday Night Raw . After popping up in a backstage vignette last week (and teasing their interest in Otis), Fightful Select 's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor have all moved to the Red Brand. PWInsider followed that up by reporting that Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) have both moved to Raw as well.

Maximum Male Models was first introduced with LA Knight (Max Dupri) serving as a talent agent for Mace and Mansoor last year. Knight eventually departed from the group and explained why in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"How honest do you want me to be?" Knight asked with a laugh . "I'll just say this, at the end of the day I can make anything work. But at the end of the day, I've got a real tough time not being. I'll tell you this, it wasn't me. So when things came to pass and LA Knight started to shine through, it was the right place to go and not a moment too soon."

After feuding with each other for a good chunk of the COVID-19 pandemic, cousins Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo finally formed their current tag team after each was drafted to the Blue Brand in late 2021. The pair have frequently popped up in championship qualifying matches, but have yet to compete for either the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championships on TV. The two have only wrestled once in 2023, losing to Hit Row's Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla.

