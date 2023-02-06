ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

WWE Raw Picks Up Five Wrestlers From WWE SmackDown

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
ComicBook
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vvGb_0keQKIxN00

WWE shook up its rosters on Monday by sending five of the Friday Night SmackDown stars over to Monday Night Raw . After popping up in a backstage vignette last week (and teasing their interest in Otis), Fightful Select 's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor have all moved to the Red Brand. PWInsider followed that up by reporting that Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) have both moved to Raw as well.

Maximum Male Models was first introduced with LA Knight (Max Dupri) serving as a talent agent for Mace and Mansoor last year. Knight eventually departed from the group and explained why in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"How honest do you want me to be?" Knight asked with a laugh . "I'll just say this, at the end of the day I can make anything work. But at the end of the day, I've got a real tough time not being. I'll tell you this, it wasn't me. So when things came to pass and LA Knight started to shine through, it was the right place to go and not a moment too soon."

After feuding with each other for a good chunk of the COVID-19 pandemic, cousins Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo finally formed their current tag team after each was drafted to the Blue Brand in late 2021. The pair have frequently popped up in championship qualifying matches, but have yet to compete for either the Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championships on TV. The two have only wrestled once in 2023, losing to Hit Row's Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla.

Do you think either group will find more success on Raw? Should Otis join Maximum Male Models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Related:

This story is developing...

Comments / 2

Jim
2d ago

Maximum Male Models gimmick is a joke! Stupid and is some sort of cartoon. Not even a semblance of realism.

Reply(1)
6
Related
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air

Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
ringsidenews.com

Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week

Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
The Spun

Legendary Wrestling Star Suffered 'Massive Stroke' Monday

Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. He reportedly suffered the stroke in Florida and was taken to the hospital where he suffered from some immediate paralysis. However, ...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’

A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Fightful

Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
tjrwrestling.net

Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw

Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
FLORIDA STATE
ringsidenews.com

JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW

Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
wrestletalk.com

Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts

Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
Wrestle Zone

Chelsea Green Was ‘Emotionally Injured’ Wrestling Asuka On WWE Raw

Chelsea Green just can’t stop getting injured in a WWE ring. Chelsea Green made her singles debut on WWE Raw on Monday, February 6, in a losing effort to Asuka. Green recently returned during the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, setting a record for the shortest time ever spent in a Women’s Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Would Love To Have Dustin Rhodes Appear At WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes’ comeback to WWE during WrestleMania 38 was greatly anticipated, and his entrance captivated audiences. He became a huge deal in no time as WWE fully believed in him as well. In fact, Cody Rhodes is set for a huge match at WrestleMania 39 and it seems he wants his brother Dustin Rhodes to be there.
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
PWMania

Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57

The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
tjrwrestling.net

Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw

Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
ringsidenews.com

Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW

Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
ComicBook

WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return

Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
ComicBook

Three More AEW Stars Are Dealing With Visa Issues

After Kenny Omega was kept off TV for multiple weeks due to visa issues, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported this week that three more stars had to miss this week's AEW Dynamite in El Paso for the same reason -- The Lucha Brothers & Bandido. Fenix and Penta haven't appeared in AEW since ...
EL PASO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Recently Reached Out To Former WWE Star

AEW's Jake Hager — formerly known in WWE as Jack Swagger – has had a solid career in combat sports. But in 2013 when Dutch Mantel, in the persona of Zeb Colter, became his manager, that version of Hager went on what was arguably the most significant run of his time in pro wrestling. On the most recent episode of "Story Time with Dutch Mantel," Mantel and Hager reflected on the differences they see between AEW and WWE in their experiences, and more specifically, how large the roster is compared to spots available at the top.
ComicBook

ComicBook

566
Followers
436
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy