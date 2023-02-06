'Purpose and Peace Over Everything': Country Hitmaker Blanco Brown Talks New Ballad Single, Teases Forthcoming Album (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold
Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists”
One of the things I love the most about Willie Nelson is that he calls it like he sees it. And he always has… Willie left RCA Records in for Atlantic, and then Columbia Records, in the early 1970s, when he became a trailblazer of the country outlaw movement, along with his friend Waylon Jennings. His first release with Columbia in 1975 after he left Nashville and moved back to Austin was what is widely considered one of, if not […] The post Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’
Make that 12 Grammy Awards for the living legend himself, Mr. Willie Nelson. The red headed stranger just took home the coveted Best Country Album award for his 2022, 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time. He beat out Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest), who were all nominated alongside him in the category. Announced by Shania Twain, Willie was not in attendance at the show, and she accepted on […] The post Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
George Strait Reveals He Wanted to Be ‘Like Merle Haggard or George Jones’
George Strait revealed that in terms of longevity, he always hoped for a lasting country music career like Merle Haggard or George Jones.
Shania Twain's Ex-BFF Marie-Anne Thiébaud May Still Be Married to Mutt Lange
Swiss personal assistant, secretary, and estate manager Marie-Anne Thiébaud was responsible for looking after country music star Shania Twain's chateau following her marriage to music producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange. At the time, Marie-Anne was married to Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud. Article continues below advertisement. Marie-Anne...
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms
Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
Linda Ronstadt Made Country Music on Her Own Terms. She Belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
In 2019, I watched the documentary film The Sound of My Voice, which illuminated the epic career and impact of Linda Ronstadt. Prior to this moment, I'd only known of her career in relation to mariachi/Tejano and rock music. Her Mexican cultural roots and her musical passion always shone through her music -- and it isn't hard to see why, with a voice as powerful as hers. What was unknown to me at the time, but what I learned from her documentary, was how she would become the driving influence to a unique and evolved style of country that we know today.
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
After Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death at age 54 last month, the 65th Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musician and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sunday's awards show Love for the late Lisa Marie Presley was abundant at the 65th Grammy Awards. After the musician's sudden death at age 54 last month, Sunday's awards show included a heartfelt tribute to the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performance. As the trio performed in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine...
ETOnline.com
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
Jim Carrey Is The Latest Celebrity To Say Goodbye To His LA Home
The beloved comedic actor is getting ready to move as he lists his longtime Los Angeles home for millions.
‘The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute Show’ Showcases Loretta In Her Prime
Loretta Lynn’s team has officially authorized and approved a brand new, nationally-touring show ALWAYS LORETTA: The Ultimate Loretta Lynn Tribute Show, which will debut in Nashville, TN. The late country songstress will be remembered by way of singer Emily Portman along with Loretta’s original band of 55+ years, The Coalminers.
'Dancing With the Stars': Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Share Name and First Photo of Their Son
Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy just shared the adorable name they chose for their little boy. The Dancing With the Stars couple took to Instagram Tuesday to share the first photo of their newborn son's face after he was born on Jan. 10 – and announce his name to the world.
