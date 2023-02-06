ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

'Purpose and Peace Over Everything': Country Hitmaker Blanco Brown Talks New Ballad Single, Teases Forthcoming Album (Exclusive)

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release

Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold

Does it get any better than this? When it comes to iconic voices in country music, George Jones and Randy Travis have to be near the top of the list. Not only do they have two of the most distinctive voices in country music history, but between the two powerhouses they have nearly 40 #1 songs, with hits like “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” being just as well-known today as they were when they were […] The post Randy Travis & George Jones Performing Country Classics Together Back In 1991 Is Pure Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists”

One of the things I love the most about Willie Nelson is that he calls it like he sees it. And he always has… Willie left RCA Records in for Atlantic, and then Columbia Records, in the early 1970s, when he became a trailblazer of the country outlaw movement, along with his friend Waylon Jennings. His first release with Columbia in 1975 after he left Nashville and moved back to Austin was what is widely considered one of, if not […] The post Willie Nelson’s Thoughts On Country Music Back In The ’70s: “We Don’t Want A Bunch Of High Rollers And Rip-Off Artists” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Independent

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’

Make that 12 Grammy Awards for the living legend himself, Mr. Willie Nelson. The red headed stranger just took home the coveted Best Country Album award for his 2022, 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time. He beat out Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest), who were all nominated alongside him in the category. Announced by Shania Twain, Willie was not in attendance at the show, and she accepted on […] The post Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture

Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys

It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Shania Twain's Ex-BFF Marie-Anne Thiébaud May Still Be Married to Mutt Lange

Swiss personal assistant, secretary, and estate manager Marie-Anne Thiébaud was responsible for looking after country music star Shania Twain's chateau following her marriage to music producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange. At the time, Marie-Anne was married to Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud. Article continues below advertisement. Marie-Anne...
Rolling Stone

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
CALABASAS, CA
Wide Open Country

Linda Ronstadt Made Country Music on Her Own Terms. She Belongs in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2019, I watched the documentary film The Sound of My Voice, which illuminated the epic career and impact of Linda Ronstadt. Prior to this moment, I'd only known of her career in relation to mariachi/Tejano and rock music. Her Mexican cultural roots and her musical passion always shone through her music -- and it isn't hard to see why, with a voice as powerful as hers. What was unknown to me at the time, but what I learned from her documentary, was how she would become the driving influence to a unique and evolved style of country that we know today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute

After Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death at age 54 last month, the 65th Grammy Awards paid tribute to the musician and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sunday's awards show Love for the late Lisa Marie Presley was abundant at the 65th Grammy Awards. After the musician's sudden death at age 54 last month, Sunday's awards show included a heartfelt tribute to the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley during Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performance. As the trio performed in honor of Fleetwood Mac's Christine...
ETOnline.com

Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy