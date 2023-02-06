Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair may have known shooter

ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died after a shooting at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night.

The Arcadia Police Department responded to the shooting at the Fairgrounds at around 8:57 p.m.

A video shared with NBC2 shows families running and trying to find shelter.

The City Marshal, Quinn L. Jones share a statement on Sunday after the 17-year-old man died following the shooting in Arcadia.

According to the statement, units arrived immediately and began to render aid to the victim, who had been shot in the chest area.

The victim, Daniel Rodriguez Lopez, succumbed to his injuries.

The statement read that authorities were seeking the public’s help to identify three people.

The subjects have all been identified and authorities are still working with the community to help find the shooter. This is currently an active investigation.

“The victim and the suspect knew each other. There has been a rift between the two for quite some time, and it wasn’t a random act of violence,” Lt. Troy Carrillo said in an exclusive interview with nbc2.

FULL POLICE STATEMENT: