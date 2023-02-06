ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair may have known shooter

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died after a shooting at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night.

The Arcadia Police Department responded to the shooting at the Fairgrounds at around 8:57 p.m.

A video shared with NBC2 shows families running and trying to find shelter.

The City Marshal, Quinn L. Jones share a statement on Sunday after the 17-year-old man died following the shooting in Arcadia.

According to the statement, units arrived immediately and began to render aid to the victim, who had been shot in the chest area.

The victim, Daniel Rodriguez Lopez, succumbed to his injuries.

The statement read that authorities were seeking the public’s help to identify three people.

The subjects have all been identified and authorities are still working with the community to help find the shooter. This is currently an active investigation.

“The victim and the suspect knew each other. There has been a rift between the two for quite some time, and it wasn’t a random act of violence,” Lt. Troy Carrillo said in an exclusive interview with nbc2.

FULL POLICE STATEMENT:

On February 4 th , 2023, at approximately 8:57 pm, members from the Arcadia Police Department

and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of a shooting that occurred at the

DeSoto County Fairgrounds. The units that arrived immediately began to render aid to the male

victim. The male victim was shot once in the chest area. The male victim was transported to

DeSoto Memorial Hospital where he tragically succumbed to his injury. Marshal Jones and the

entire Arcadia Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the victim’s family as

they grieve their loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Marshal Jones is reminding the public that this investigation is active and his staff have been

working diligently following every lead. We are aware that there is a short video that has been

circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it. Marshal Jones is requesting the

public’s assistance in an attempt to identify the person who originally recorded this video and

three (3) subjects in this video. We believe they have valuable information in regards to the

shooting and need to speak with them. The subjects that are seen in these still photos are

described as follows: A young Hispanic female wearing a black jacket and light jeans, male

subject wearing white or light shirt and shorts with dark shoes, and an adult male that appears to

be standing in the back with a beard.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call our office at 863-494-2222, and you can remain

anonymous.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
