ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Black, Hispanic dialysis patients have highest rates of staph infections: CDC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Black and Hispanic dialysis patients were more likely to suffer staph bloodstream infections compared to white patients, federal data shows. Adults on dialysis for end-state kidney disease were overall 100 times more likely to experience staph infections than the rest of the United States population between 2017 and 2020, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report.
MedicalXpress

Sobering facts about wine, women and liver disease

If you missed the chance to join the popular "Dry January" challenge, it's not too late to take a break from wine, beer or liquor. If you completed the challenge, congratulations and keep going. "Although one month doesn't sound like a big deal, research suggests that decreasing alcohol use for...
Medical News Today

What signs may indicate kidney damage?

The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
Medical News Today

What are the signs of liver damage?

Liver damage, or cirrhosis, may cause no symptoms in its early stages. Early signs may be nonspecific, such as nausea or fatigue. Later stages can lead to worsening symptoms such as jaundice, itchy skin, and swelling in the lower limbs. According to 2018 statistics,. adults in America have a liver...
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?

Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
MedicalXpress

Haven't had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Australians aged 18 and over will be eligible for a COVID booster from February 20 if they have not had a vaccine dose or infection in the past six months. This means people aged 18–29 who have had all eligible doses will be able to get their fourth dose and those over 30 will be able to get their fifth dose. Children aged 5–17 will be eligible for a booster if they have an underlying health condition but boosters will not be rolled out to other children at this stage.
MedicalXpress

Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'

Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
COLORADO STATE
Healthline

Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips

Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Vice

New Study Suggests Vaping Damages Your Immune System

Cigarettes have long been recognised as slender harbingers of death and disease – gone are the days of relatives sparking up in the car or movie stars taking a seductive drag on the big screen. In recent years, ciggies have lost their Grease-certified ‘“cool factor” and frankly, it’s hard to find anywhere to legally do it without catching a cold.
The Independent

New hope as scientists uncover how to slow diabetic kidney disease progression

Scientists have identified the mechanism by which a commonly used blood pressure medication reduces the progression of kidney damage caused by diabetes.Researchers from the University of Bristol have discovered that spironolactone has a protective effect on the kidney’s blood vessels, which helps reduce protein leak into the urine.Recent clinical trials have shown spironolactone to be an effective treatment for slowing the progression of diabetic kidney disease but the drug can have adverse side-effects, including high blood potassium levels – hyperkalemia – in patients.The experts said their findings, published in the journal JCI Insight, could help scientists find new alternative treatments...
MedicalXpress

Study finds night staff at nursing homes had lower rates of COVID-19 testing and vaccination than day shift

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, regular testing and vaccinations of nursing home staff have been critical strategies for containing virus outbreaks in nursing homes. In order to assess how various structural factors affected the differences in testing rates and vaccinations, researchers analyzed data from nursing homes across the country, looking specifically at work shifts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy