Shawnee Superintendent Jude Meyers pleads to misdemeanor charge, all felony charges dropped in Gallia County

Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
Former Meigs County, Ohio, sheriff indicted by grand jury
UPDATE (11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8th): Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood released a statement Wednesday evening saying “Only thing I can say at this time is that I’m innocent of these charges and I’m looking forward to my day in court.” MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff has been indicted by […]
Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
Man pleads not guilty to DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in Sissonville, West Virginia, crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Greenbrier County man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child pled not guilty in Kanawha County on Wednesday. 29-year-old Timothy Wickline, of Greenbrier County, was arrested and charged in connection to a head-on crash that caused the woman […]
sciotopost.com
Perry County – 25 Year Old Man Indicted for Murder
Indicted on two (2) counts of Murder – Felonies of the first degree. Indicted on two (2) counts of Felonious Assault. Felonies of the second degree. On January 9, 2023, the body of Christopher L. Bates, age 40 of Crooksville, Ohio was located...
Ironton Tribune
Statues stolen from Fatima shrine returned to church
Found at Huntington pawn shop; Theft took place prior to Jan. 20. Three statues that were stolen from the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine last month have been located and returned to the Ironton Catholic Churches. Daniel Hartwig, with the Knight of Columbus in Ironton, who has done restoration work...
Kanawha County, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing box truck from hotel parking lot
CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Wednesday following an early morning crash in the 500 block of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies got to the scene, they learned that the large box truck which had been reported stolen from the Country […]
athensindependent.com
Woman accused in Artifacts assault pleads not guilty
ATHENS, Ohio — A woman accused of assaulting a demonstrator at a protest in uptown Athens last month has pleaded not guilty in Athens County Municipal Court, although she has acknowledged kicking the demonstrator to law enforcement. Gabriella Wolman, 35, of Athens, faces a first-degree misdemeanor assault charge from...
Gallia County, Ohio, school on lockdown after alleged threat made on game system
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Green Elementary School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received information on an alleged threat made through a gaming system. According to Sheriff Champlin, authorities are investigating and believe there is no cause for concern at this time and deputies will remain at the school […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Two Students Arrested After Threats to Logan-Hocking Schools
HOCKING – Two students were arrested after threats were made to the students at the schools. “The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
Man accused of shooting 2 at Huntington, West Virginia, bar offered plea
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution in the case against a man accused of shooting two people outside of a bar in Huntington has offered him a plea. The case is against David Barreto, of Huntington. He is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March […]
WTAP
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Tuesday marks the anniversary of Lieutenant Ray “Joe” Clark’s death. The Washington County policeman was killed by a former officer in the 1980s. The case remained unsolved for decades, but thanks to a cold case team, the murderer was convicted in 2016.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
West Virginia man turns himself in after allegedly punching student at basketball game
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A wanted suspect turned himself in on Friday in relation to a fight that happened at a high school basketball game on Jan. 31, court records say. Court records indicate that Carl Johnston turned himself in, in Jackson County, West Virginia. Johnston was charged with battery for allegedly punching a […]
WHIZ
Indictments Returned by Grand Jury
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury has returned several indictments in four separate cases. In the first case a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of two count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said on January 9 the...
sciotopost.com
Exotic Animal Keeper and Vinton County Fiscal Officer Sentenced to Prison for Theft in Office
VINTON COUNTY -A man who ran a roadside zoo that was filled with some very exotic animals was sentenced to years in prison last week, PETA is also asking for more penalties surrounding his zoo. Cyril S. Vierstra, of Wilkesville, or (CY) plead guilty to counts of engaging in a...
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Overdose call leads to high-speed chase in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A call of a possible double overdose ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Gibson’s Market on Route 772 to a call of two individuals passed out in a 2006 white Acura. Dispatchers, a police report said, notified deputies that the vehicle and occupants were possibly involved in a recent catalytic converter theft.
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
Comments / 0