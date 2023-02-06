Effective: 2023-02-09 09:54:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-09 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MST THIS MORNING Snow showers are continuing to taper off with only very light accumulations still possible for some areas.

COSTILLA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO