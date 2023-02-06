ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Second N.J. School District To Have Post-Super Bowl Delayed Opening

A second New Jersey school district is giving parents a couple more hours to get their kids to school on Monday. The K-12 Washington Township school district in Gloucester County notified parents of the scheduling change on Wednesday (Feb. 8). The notice came shortly after the School District of Philadelphia also announced a two-hour delay for Monday. Since the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, the delays accommodate those who will be rooting for the Eagles .
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tapinto.net

Doylestown Musician Puts a Pre-Game Eagles Spin on “Hallelujah”

DOYLESTOWN, PA—To help everyone prepare for the Super Bowl, a Doylestown native has updated his musical tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles. Singer/songwriter Jamie Stem puts a Philly sports twist on the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” in a YouTube video. The song got a boost when it was featured this week on Philadelphia’s Action News.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Camden Eastside Defeats Winslow, Then Falls to Camden Catholic

In a roller coaster of a week, the Camden Eastside Tigers dominated Winslow Township on February 7, 91-52.  Two days later, the Tigers fell to Camden Catholic in a physical, frustrating loss by a score of 70-55, bringing their record to 14-4. Next, the Tigers will face Haddonfield on February 11 in the quarterfinals of the Camden County tournament at 4 PM at Sterling High School.
CAMDEN, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
earnthenecklace.com

Llarisa Abreu Leaving CBS 3: Where Is the Philadelphia Meteorologist Going?

The primary source of weather information for Philadelphians is Llarisa Abreu. Many don’t leave their homes in the morning until they get the weather update from her. But now, Llarisa Abreu is leaving CBS 3 News for her next career adventure. CBS 3 viewers now have many questions since the announcement and are particularly intrigued to find out if she is also departing the city. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her exit from CBS 3 News.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ

