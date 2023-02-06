ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood, NJ

Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield

Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Newton Area Campus News- February 2023

NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
NEWTON, NJ
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ

Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
LINDEN, NJ
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury

ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
PLAINFIELD, NJ

