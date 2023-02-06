Read full article on original website
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
NYC Theater Group TADA Will Feature Young Passion From New Jersey And HobokenAbdul GhaniHoboken, NJ
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyJersey City, NJ
Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerNutley, NJ
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield
Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
Bayonne Juniors and Seniors Invited to Participate in Statewide Scholarship Competition
BAYONNE, NJ - High school seniors and juniors who live in Bayonne and plan to continue their education after high school have until Friday, March 10 to apply for the Louis Bay Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. This scholarship is sponsored statewide by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities,...
Newton Area Campus News- February 2023
NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ
Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
Council Approves $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - With no comments from the public during required hearings, council members unanimously voted to approve $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. The funds are slated for permanent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances treatment plants that are centralized to service all active wells. With only a dozen people...
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
Rahway Board of Education Announces Dr. Aleya Shoieb as Acting Superintendent
RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary...
Downtown Bordentown Assoc.'s Valentine's Chocolate Walk Set for Friday Night
BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — The Downtown Bordentown Association (DBA) is making Valentine's Day a little sweeter this year with its Chocolate Walk. The DBA's 2023 Valentine's Chocolate Walk will be taking place on Friday, February 10 from 5:30PM to 8PM. Attendees can purchase a passport in advance for $8...
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
Druhot to Represent Chatham High Students at Chatham Board of Education Meetings; Will Report at Meetings as Student Liaison
CHATHAM, NJ -- Riley Druhot said she watches the Chatham Board of Education meetings at home with her mother, so it's not a huge leap for her to join the BOE members on the stage as a student representative. Druhot, a CHS junior, attended Monday night's BOE meeting as an...
Something to Bark About: K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors Saturday morning at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own...
Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations...
Second Set of Prescribed Burns in Burlington County Scheduled for Wednesday
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Wednesday, February 8 that a second prescribed burn of the week will be taking place at four Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire...
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
